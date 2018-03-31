Mexico: a polar bear raising a diplomatic row

Yupik can no longer stand the heat of the mexican sun. But as she was getting ready to move to a cooler climate, her zoo suddenly changed its mind... 😢
Michael N.07/31/2018 21:56
Christ, zoos are the worst! Imprison animals for life and they say they care? Really?
Pauline J.07/31/2018 03:45
Please try to save her.
Susan S.07/16/2018 00:26
This poor beautiful bear is NOT supposed to be in hot climates!!! This is cruel!
Mary A.07/14/2018 12:32
Please send her to a different climate
Adreanne G.07/14/2018 02:28
Due to climate change more animals should be moved to better places in the world to survive such as otters, albatross, penguins, otters, bears, seal etc. Not to worse areas and for entertainment!
Miraflor S.07/08/2018 01:59
So cruel and heartless people consequences shall be served for this poor bear, he didn’t deserve this 😔😟😤😣😖😢😤😫😠
Marie M.07/08/2018 01:11
Move the bear for its own good.
Janice K.07/04/2018 18:36
Yes let’s do the right thing! Take this beautiful bear out of Mexico and into his climate that will keep him as happy and healthy as he can be. DO THE RIGHT THING!!!!🕊🕊🕊❄️❄️❄️🇺🇸🇺🇸
Angela J.07/04/2018 01:39
Fuck the zoo.
Lisa J.07/03/2018 00:24
Is there a petition to sign?!
Kelly S.07/02/2018 18:13
Take her by force
Loretta P.07/01/2018 19:26
Shame on them let her go to a sanctuary
Rosemarie C.06/22/2018 00:00
This is sad and ridiclous. What kind of humans would do this to a bear. He needs water cold and a den. Shame on them
Vicki C.06/20/2018 21:21
This bear needs to be moved. ASAP. Stupid greedy politicians...👎🏼😡😡😢😢
Kathy J.06/20/2018 14:35
Let this baby go to where she can live a better and cooler life
Barbara A.06/20/2018 13:08
Sure doesn't look healthy. Fir her sake get her to a wonderful sanctuary that will REALLY care for her and she can live rest of life comfortably and in better health
Shirley S.06/19/2018 04:35
This is really sad. Obvious they do not care for Yupik’s welfare!!!!! Fight them in court. Zoos are not good. It’s all about greed. Pathetic!
Holly H.06/17/2018 19:30
🙈
Riesa G.06/17/2018 02:48
Everything for the almighty dollar.
Sherry C.06/14/2018 23:39
Do what’s best for this bear!!!!!!!!! No more cruelty!