Mexico: this breeder is trying to save axolotls from extinction

This mexican creature can regenerate and resist cancer, some even say it was an Aztec god. But today, the axolotl is on the verge of extinction. Here is how this man is trying to save them.

06/22/2019 6:23 AM
91 comments

  • Tatiana S.
    07/18/2019 17:46

  • Maelyn H.
    07/15/2019 14:09

  • Metin B.
    07/15/2019 08:00

  • Justin M.
    07/13/2019 05:42

    In the holding pond in Nebraska, I found these all the time

  • Jay E.
    07/10/2019 14:06

  • Claire R.
    07/02/2019 19:06

  • Phoenix A.
    06/29/2019 23:54

    https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/relay.nationalgeographic.com/proxy/distribution/public/amp/2018/06/salamander-conservation-nuns-mexico-animals Why is the nuns work being ignored it’s not just 1 man it’s also the 23 nuns that have perfected their program

  • Bea D.
    06/29/2019 08:18

    Have some eggs hatching as I’m watching this! Such amazing creatures

  • Haylei D.
    06/29/2019 01:09

    I have 9 of these Axolotl. Hoping to breed next year x

  • Tommy B.
    06/28/2019 18:42

    Conserve the species by breeding hybrids instead of the real thing. Brilliant 🙄

  • Emma H.
    06/28/2019 11:35

    they’re so freaking cute why do humans ruin everything

  • Gerard K.
    06/27/2019 16:11

  • Jess T.
    06/27/2019 08:20

    Oh they’re cute and small here not like yours that nearly attacked me when I tried to feed them

  • Ivan
    06/27/2019 07:08

  • Franchesca D.
    06/27/2019 02:44

  • Mike P.
    06/26/2019 14:23

    Ironic extinction when there’s millions in the pet trade tho 🙄

  • Sofia
    06/26/2019 12:42

  • Tori A.
    06/26/2019 08:37

  • Cristian A.
    06/26/2019 00:57

  • Zana R.
    06/25/2019 22:08

