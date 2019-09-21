back
Millions Protest in Global Climate Strike
Millions of young people took to the streets on Friday to protest their governments' inaction on the climate crisis. This is their message.
09/21/2019 3:43 PMupdated: 09/21/2019 5:57 PM
144 comments
Ruzica S.09/29/2019 09:28
environment should be over the profit, it can be changed by the law!
Kamal R.09/27/2019 21:14
Congratulations
Janet F.09/27/2019 11:31
In this thread I've observed a lot of doubt about if the youth of today can handle the realities of the task ahead if them. The status of youth and their mindset is balanced by a number of factors - genetics, culture, and class. But mostly, their inaction, in the face of a brighter future, is caused by a lack of guidance by past generations on how to solve the bigger issues in life. Despite that, the youth of this planet have decided to step forward. They have a compass, but not the support or collective know-how on how to accomplish the task ahead. My question is... Will you put down your harsh words, and instead, help them? As future parents, business owners, and government, we need to step up and assist. We are ALL in this together.
Michael D.09/26/2019 12:08
Schools are big polutors Let us tax them.
Jazana H.09/26/2019 10:52
At least they are doing something! Bravo! Instead of just sitting and commenting in social media's page as some of the critics here!
Bobby C.09/26/2019 00:35
Get a grip !
Bobby C.09/26/2019 00:35
Spreading lies about the fake climate change lol
Francisco A.09/25/2019 14:54
ridiculo!!!!
Alessandra V.09/25/2019 14:20
kids kids kids go to school and learn your manners you are growing to be soooo arrogant and foolish much worse than the adults we have today
Jan K.09/25/2019 13:49
And to fight capitalism, big companies, free enterprise, SUVs, meat, flying...
Ku A.09/25/2019 11:15
Intention very good. Now go and study hard to save planet.
Hokoposola K.09/25/2019 07:21
We love our earth together http://www.aneoc.org/en
Tara H.09/25/2019 01:42
Can you say.... indoctrinated? Incredibly sad what liberals have done to these children
Renate M.09/25/2019 01:21
Applause for this new generation... ❤
Hans C.09/24/2019 19:27
😂
Steven S.09/24/2019 19:26
Get to school pathetic little twats
Kerry D.09/24/2019 14:20
All I can say is if noone helps the planet then at least all the nasty self-centred creatures in these comments will have their (or their children's) a$$es wiped off this planet soon enough. Money won't do you any good when the crops won't grow, the fish die, along with the small single-celled creatures in the ocean that provide you with your life giving oxygen 👍
Jaime F.09/24/2019 11:36
I think it's crazy funny how the left's 2 most learned authorities on climate change are an ex bartender and a high school dropout.🤦♂️😐🤣🤣🤣🤣 “The state must declare the child to be the most precious treasure of the people. As long as the government is perceived as working for the benefit of the children, the people will happily endure almost any curtailment of liberty and almost any deprivation.”. ― Adolf Hitler.
Rhodes S.09/24/2019 07:55
All wanting to have someone else do something, and protesting that want someone do something about the Earth, yet they themselves are not prepared to do anything, Apart from protesting. They wont change their lifestyles, just look at Glastonbury for example. Most were chanting on about pollution, and saving the planet. Yet when they left, it took three weeks to clear up their rubbish. Clearly it's do as i say, not do as i do.
Wendy A.09/23/2019 21:20
🤦🏼♀️