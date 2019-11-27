back
Mission Microplastics 2019: the impact of plastic pollution in rivers
They spent 6 months on Europe’s largest rivers to study plastic pollution. They’re the Mission Microplastics 2019, led by Fondation Tara Océan. They’ve just come back from their expedition. This is what they found out.
11/27/2019 7:48 AM
Igle H.12/02/2019 12:55
Fantastic job
Lavinia L.11/28/2019 17:30
👏
Conchita L.11/27/2019 21:46
An effort to save mother earth. Now is the time. Another day would be too late. Let me join you towards this goal. Please. . . share your time and effort now!
Conchita L.11/27/2019 21:44
Fearsome. Shameful.
Jacki E.11/27/2019 18:20
OMGosh... I just asked somebody to take a picture of the massive sails at full mast. Not a lot of people know of the deep sea sail boats and how impressive they are.
Jackie M.11/27/2019 17:04
So glad this is being addressed. I have long believed the breakdown of plastics is harmful to water creatures.
Solange E.11/27/2019 12:16
Lindo trabalho,obrigado
Kanza K.11/27/2019 11:29
Awesome
Jenny W.11/27/2019 10:17
Great news and keep doing the good work 🌊
Brut nature11/27/2019 08:27
For more details on the foundation and the studies conducted by the Mission Microplastics 2019: https://oceans.taraexpeditions.org/en/m/science/news/pressrelease-return-microplastics2019/