Mom shares measles story to educate on vaccines

As Covid-19 vaccines are being developed, this mom has an important message for anti-vaxxers. In partnership with Global Citizen

06/24/2020 10:02 PM
  • New

5 comments

  • Korey C.
    44 minutes

    Yeah no... not happening

  • Mike C.
    an hour

    Vaccines are a part of nature. It’s a process that happens all the time. BUT, how we do them in western medicine is off. Checkout Dr Shiva.

  • Tony B.
    an hour

    COVID 19 VACCINE is Going To Kill U, DEPOPULATION

  • Wendy H.
    an hour

    Well done. This vaccination has saved countless lives. Why sacrifice a child just to appease anti-vaxxers?

  • Brut
    4 hours

