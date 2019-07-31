back

Monkeys Hurt by Demand for Coconuts

Growing global demand for coconuts is bad news for these hardworking monkeys. 🐒 🥥

07/28/2019 11:58 AMupdated: 08/06/2020 12:26 PM
15 comments

  • Lajune W.
    07/31/2019 22:35

    Slavery

  • Dawn N.
    07/30/2019 23:06

    RELEASE THOSE MONKEYS THATS CRUELTY !

  • Mary T.
    07/30/2019 02:05

    Cruel disgusting

  • Grace P.
    07/29/2019 18:36

    Poor monkey 🐒 😢😢

  • Bibida F.
    07/29/2019 09:20

    Pauvres bêtes

  • Bobbie W.
    07/29/2019 02:00

    😢😢

  • LIsa B.
    07/28/2019 23:58

    Thank you farm monkey!

  • Elizabeth P.
    07/28/2019 21:03

    😞

  • Theresa W.
    07/28/2019 19:33

    Come on people. Leave something for the monkeys who need coconuts to live!

  • Muthier R.
    07/28/2019 17:54

    Which is more shocking? How 95% come from small farmers that are on the poverty line. Or They use monkeys to pick out the coconuts. £2.2billion income and no ones thought of better way? Greed.

  • Sandra K.
    07/28/2019 16:21

    Not agreeing to this, but at least the monkeys look very healthy and unafraid or the humans.

  • Justin G.
    07/28/2019 15:58

    Ok so we stop using monkeys. You know humans will just replace them. And if you think they'll be afforded any protections you're naive.

  • Sulis
    07/28/2019 14:54

    Save monkeys...

  • Eni E.
    07/28/2019 14:10

    Poor monkeys... Please.. Let them free 😢😢😢

  • Lauren R.
    07/28/2019 14:09

    Just drink water; just drink milk.

