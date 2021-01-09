back
Months after plastic pellets pollute Sri Lankan beaches, cleanup continues
It is one of Sri Lanka's worst environmental disasters. Last May, a sinking ship dumped billions of tiny plastic pellets in the waters surrounding Sri Lanka. Here's how the cleanup is going ...
09/01/2021 9:58 PM
- 7:02
15 comments
Michelle J.3 days
i dont think plastic can or should be banned completely....for example many medical devices use plastic .However the problem is we produce way too much of it.nowadays everything is plastic due to cost and this needs to change.
Dawn E.4 days
This is an amazing effort to clean up our water! Thank you to all those involved!
Fazail M.5 days
I wanna know that these greedy corporations and the insurance companies are being fined and taxed and paying up to clean this mess. So tired of greedy capitalists getting away with not even a slap on the wrist. We have 1 planet..fine these fu(kers 🖕🏼
Solomon T.5 days
Very sad..
Elaine K.5 days
There is still microsplastic everywhere and anywhere.
Ayesha H.5 days
NURDLES!!
Margot W.5 days
World wide ban of plastics is what should happen.
Bidushi R.5 days
Yes this is a high time to think about to ban plastics in every corner of this planet.
Liz K.5 days
One of the most significant environmental disasters in modern times and NO global news coverage after the initial event.
Antonio R.5 days
Ya va siendo hora de de que paguen por el dañó ocasionado y empezar a proivir el plástico....
Brenda C.5 days
😪
Alan T.5 days
Time to ban plastics
Bay B.5 days
This should be illegal PERIOD
Courtney W.5 days
Look what they are doing all parts ot the would..becouse of man recless behaver..to save planet earth.
Mihail G.5 days
Disaster...