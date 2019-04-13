More than 40 animals save from a neglected zoo in Rafah

47 animals freed from one of the worst zoos in the world: a complex operation successfully conducted by NGO FOUR PAWS International.
Lisa Y.06/03/2019 03:33
Shame on Israel and Palestinian authorities for even allowing this to take place and for so long! Disgusting!
Sorin M.05/27/2019 12:48
RESPECT!!!
Andree D.05/12/2019 16:45
🌟🌟🌟
Katie J.05/06/2019 00:51
Sad people have them living like that happy they were rescued.
Gail C.05/04/2019 14:00
Bloody shocking what goes on with animals 😡
Trish R.05/02/2019 22:16
Fantastic job!
Evgeny U.04/30/2019 21:25
God bless your organization great job
Raed J.04/30/2019 18:54
The humans didn’t live better than animals in gaza save the children from israeli bomb before animals i think god will ask about humans first
Debra D.04/30/2019 17:35
Great Job Thank you four Paw's
Izatul I.04/30/2019 10:29
Israel always stupid and idiot israel
Jasna S.04/30/2019 10:25
Thank you Four Paws....
Suha D.04/30/2019 07:04
To everyone complaining and whining about not saving people , this organization is to help and save ANIMALS , God knows how many organizations are there for human rights why not complain to them , this organization is for animals only it’s not in there power to do anything for people , and for Gods sakes stop rediculing or belittling saving animals , they have the same right to live as humans do
Gypsy P.04/30/2019 05:00
Thank you 💙 💚 💛 💜 💖. Humans are so cruel. Please never support zoos by visiting them. Support sanctuaries and rescues. So much respect for everyone involved.
Mia I.04/30/2019 04:17
I'am happy to see, that those Animal are in good living n safe, thanks PAWS!!
Evelia B.04/30/2019 03:55
Seguramente eran los que estaban aquí en Venezuela, no creo que haya uno peor que estos?
Dolores C.04/30/2019 02:11
Lo siento los animales muertos creo fue un temblor gracias Dios hay unos salvos
Shazia V.04/29/2019 14:05
Well done four paw👏🏻👏🏻❤🙏🏻🙏🏻
Muhammad J.04/29/2019 08:55
What to talk about animals the human are living in worse conditions n the whole GAZA is worse then the Zoo surrounded by Israeli dogs killing daily innocent people bombing almost daily on one pretext or another.The world is watching shamelessly with lips sealed because they are afraid of USA.Specially all the so called Arab world leaders the puppets of USA n Israel.May they all rot in hell.
Hilal M.04/29/2019 05:48
تعاطفو اوﻻد لقحاب غا مع الحيونات واﻻنسان الفلسطيني يموت .اﻻنسانية ديال اوﻻد العاهرات
Carla G.04/29/2019 02:13
Ojalá dios escuchara y ayudará a los animales de zoológico de Venezuela han muertos tantos y por falta de comida y para ser comidos