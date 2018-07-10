back
Most Eco-Friendly and Sustainable School in the World🍏♻️
Bali's Green School is the most eco-friendly and sustainable school in the world. 🍏🏫♻️
07/10/2018 1:00 PM
- 14.7m
- 49.7k
- 1.4k
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
788 comments
Julie T.10/02/2019 07:50
Makayla Wilson
Judy F.10/01/2019 01:22
I love this video about what these kids do !! Great job!!! Keep it up !!
Rebecca F.09/24/2019 02:53
Great idea!!!!
Alessandra C.09/12/2019 02:05
I want to go to this school!!!
Helen L.09/09/2019 00:19
- for RE unit?
Radhe D.09/08/2019 19:33
Rakhi Beekrum
Samantha B.09/08/2019 13:08
- maybe one day your kids will go to school here
Becky L.09/08/2019 10:10
How wonderful 😍
Renee W.09/08/2019 08:32
Dreams!!!
Terence R.09/08/2019 01:52
Come on Scott start doing something about our planet damage enough is enough TRSA
Chhinday L.09/08/2019 01:28
I love it .
Nikki D.08/06/2019 21:19
🤩
Hannah A.05/26/2019 23:15
xxxx
Nemys T.05/02/2019 19:55
newwss goood newss alert😍
Valerie D.04/12/2019 12:31
Fantastic
Anna T.03/17/2019 22:15
Absolutely love it 😍🤩😍🤩
Deonnah D.02/18/2019 05:41
Amazing
Lynn F.02/17/2019 02:41
Wow. Marvellous. How I wish I could be there , x
Dianne M.02/16/2019 22:22
educating our children is working. This is the result. Gives us and them, hope for our future.
Vivi H.02/09/2019 22:29
Forrest should go here!!