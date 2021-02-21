back

Moving to Ghana as a Black American

"Not having to worry about your freedom as a Black person... That is the ultimate goal for me." In 2019, Deijha Gordon uprooted her American life and moved to Ghana. Here's why she did it.

02/21/2021 2:58 PM
2 comments

  • Joseph B.
    15 minutes

    I wonder how much a house cost down there? 🤔

  • Phoenix L.
    22 minutes

    cause africa was born in her

