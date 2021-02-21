back
Moving to Ghana as a Black American
"Not having to worry about your freedom as a Black person... That is the ultimate goal for me." In 2019, Deijha Gordon uprooted her American life and moved to Ghana. Here's why she did it.
02/21/2021 2:58 PM
2 comments
Joseph B.15 minutes
I wonder how much a house cost down there? 🤔
Phoenix L.22 minutes
cause africa was born in her