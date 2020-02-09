back
Nature wardens in New Caledonia
Cathy and Patrice are nature wardens. Each day, they roam the lagoons of New Caledonia to protect natural areas and the species living in them. Brut nature spent a day with these "rangers of the sea".
09/02/2020 4:25 PM
2 comments
Ariel F.09/02/2020 12:10
💚
Mercy J.09/02/2020 12:08
