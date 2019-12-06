Nepal's Gadhimai festival has begun despite fierce objections

It is the largest animal sacrifice in the world. And it is taking place right now in Nepal, despite controversy and attempts to end it. \nThis is Gadhimai Festival.
499 comments
Manon B.5 days
la stupidité de l’espèce humaine en 4 min
Sadagoppan V.12/10/2019 14:06
Need Complete ban on thiz
اسماك ا.12/10/2019 11:44
😠😠😡😡😡😡😡😠😠😠😠😡😡
Hakan D.12/10/2019 06:28
Why always this type of shit happens in India? How retarded can a whole country be?
Gaja V.12/10/2019 03:15
For human religion only humans should be sacrified...
Haider F.12/09/2019 16:37
If the meat is not eaten then it is cruel otherwise its ok
Ivan K.12/09/2019 16:02
tradition, in 2019....oh wait, i't doesn't matter what year it is. The evolution collapsed somewhere in the ''cavemen'' era but it functions well as we see.
Parvati C.12/09/2019 15:30
So here again something specific is posted as anti Hindu! The godforsaken western countries have animal slaughter in uncountable numbers,not to mention how the animals are treated for consumption.Animsl sacrifice is not Hindu specific, then put bakri Eid on the world map too.You guys won't stop your anti Hindu banter
Гюнай Ф.12/09/2019 15:23
Да ва убие господ, вашата мама гадна мършава, измислена раса
Kelly T.12/09/2019 15:17
And all religions sacrifice animals - Xmas turkey! Ban one, ban them all? I’m not a vegetarian but if they said no more meat then that’s the end of that!
Kelly T.12/09/2019 15:15
Why don’t they do the opposite ..celebrate life instead of killing it? Surely this would be a positive step in any faith?
Марко С.12/09/2019 14:34
"The difference between stupidity and genius, is that genius has its limits."
Chester A.12/09/2019 14:27
FUCKED UR BELIEF'S... INDIA,NEPAL YOURE ALL CRAZY HUMAN SHIT!!!... GO TO HELL 😡😡😡
Psy C.12/09/2019 13:58
India,Nepal and China are the worst countries in the universe
Kyle T.12/09/2019 13:52
Why do they bother to be vegetarians when they are killing animals for no good reasons ?
Laurie F.12/09/2019 13:51
Ignorance..... at its worst !!!
Shane B.12/09/2019 13:49
Ain't these the folks that worship cows?
Margi G.12/09/2019 13:48
They getting involved because you and your brainwashed followers are evil barbaric phycopaths. It disgusts me that you say its in the name of a god when it's obviously in the same of Satan I hope you all rot in hell 🙏🤬🤬🤬
Neeta V.12/09/2019 13:44
No festival whether this one or any other which sacrifices innocent animals can be termed as festivals....these are mass murders of innocent lives....and even otherwise, this takes place daily in slaughter houses also....humans are most soulless creatures...
Thulasi A.12/09/2019 13:41
This horrible happening must be banned😩😩😡