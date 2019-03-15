back
New York: no more meat on Mondays at school cafeterias
“Meatless Monday” will soon be on the menu at all public-school cafeterias in New York, starting this fall.
03/15/2019 7:17 AM
33 comments
Zakarya A.03/25/2019 12:09
ن
لينة س.03/24/2019 00:27
El
Alexandra P.03/22/2019 19:12
https://www.westonaprice.org/health-topics/farm-ranch/agenda-21/ 🛑FROM THIS ARTICLE.🛑..."Grass-based farmers and those seeking healthy food from nontoxic farms are facing a new political threat, foisted on an unsuspecting populace worldwide in the form of United Nations Agenda 21, a forty-chapter blueprint for population control and world control that emerged from the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janero. “Sustainable development” is the catchword for Agenda 21, the threat of which is succinctly summarized in the You Tube video “Agenda 21 for Dummies.” Implementation of Agenda 21 is the mandate of a globally operating UN Non-Government Organization (NGO) called the International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives (ICLEI), now usually referred to as Local Governments for Sustainability. More than six hundred American cities and counties are paying taxpayer money to belong to this NGO group, which is aligned directly with the UN Charter while diametrically opposed to the U.S. Constitution and to private property rights. SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT Of course there is nothing wrong with what I call “small s” sustainability as practiced for generations by conscientious farmers, ranchers and others living in rural areas who are good stewards of their land. I raise chickens, have an organic garden, I recycle diligently and do a lot of walking and cycling―but I have a real problem with what I call “big S Sustainability” as promulgated via UN Agenda 21. During the 1992 Earth Summit, which launched the global movement known as UN Agenda 21, Maurice Strong, the Secretary General of the UN, addressed the gathering and said the following: “Current lifestyles and consumption patterns of the affluent middle class, involving high meat intake, use of fossil fuels, appliances, home and work air conditioning, and suburban housing are not sustainable.” Here’s how Big S Sustainability works: If you own livestock and they can drink from a creek, then they want you to permanently fence off your own land to prevent any upset of potential fish habitat. If you want to irrigate your crops and somebody decides it isn’t good for a certain insect, then you no longer have irrigation rights. Vegetarianism is a major tenet of Sustainable Development. Agenda 21 focuses on the goal of eliminating meat consumption and using pastures to grow wheat, corn and soy for human consumption. To get us to comply, we’re told in endless propaganda campaigns that meat is dangerous and the vegan lifestyle is the only healthy alternative. How will we be able to get grass-fed beef if ranchers are blocked by environmental regulations from being allowed to graze cattle close to streams, or from putting up fencing where they need to on their land? “Grazing livestock” is listed as “unsustainable” in the UN’s Global Biodiversity Assessment Report. In the same document, agriculture and private property are listed as “unsustainable.” Out-of-control environmental regulations destroyed the livelihood of all the farmers in the San Joaquin Valley of California, the richest agricultural region in the U.S., when the water was shut off by the EPA to protect a two-inch long fish called the delta smelt. The San Joaquin Valley used to grow twenty billion dollars worth of vegetables and fruit per year, more than any individual state in America. California has a new endangered species on its hands―farmers! Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair said it best when he said, “There is Capitalism, Communism, and now there is Sustainable Development.” All the private property and water rights infringements we have been seeing come directly out of the Sustainable Development programs. They come in a wide variety of names to throw people off, such as Comprehensive Planning, Growth Management, Smart Growth, and so forth. Sustainable Development is a term used to describe a new form of collectivist global ecogovernance: a process of governing every action people take on a basis of people’s impact on the environment, often based on junk science. It elevates nature above man, and is being used to drive farmers, ranchers and people living in rural areas off their land to force people into urban areas. The end goal of the people-pushing of this agenda is to have vast areas made off limits to human beings and to cluster people into envisioned futuristic “sustainable” hive-like cities inside which every aspect of our lives is to be dictated, and from which travel is to be very highly restricted."
Alexandra P.03/22/2019 18:43
just something to look into and consider with open eyes ~bless and be well 💕 https://www.westonaprice.org/health-topics/farm-ranch/agenda-21/......"Implementation of Agenda 21 is the mandate of a globally operating UN Non-Government Organization (NGO) called the International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives (ICLEI), now usually referred to as Local Governments for Sustainability. More than six hundred American cities and counties are paying taxpayer money to belong to this NGO group, which is aligned directly with the UN Charter while diametrically opposed to the U.S. Constitution and to private property rights." PLEASE CONSIDER READING THE FULL ARTICLE AS IT'S ALL BACKED BY FACTUAL DOCUMENTS ☺️💕
Khaled O.03/21/2019 11:13
the end is near 😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅
Debra J.03/20/2019 03:17
It used to be done on Fridays.
James W.03/19/2019 22:15
Good on them for going meatless once a week, but all of that plastic...
Beverley L.03/19/2019 20:01
Great start in the right direction. Seeing the bigger picture... <3
James L.03/19/2019 06:28
Only cause there’s a 2.5 billion short fall in government funding! Don’t be fooled!
Anfauglir A.03/18/2019 07:50
putain tu leur enlèves leurs 3 steaks par jour les gens voient flou et crient à l'intégrisme ou au retour du 3ème reich, édifiant
William B.03/18/2019 01:42
LAME
Stephen C.03/16/2019 20:09
Not in my house ever. Meat rules
Margie R.03/16/2019 17:53
Since many schools provide the kids with barely enough food to eat for a decent meal anyway, this seems extreme...
Pebea D.03/16/2019 13:06
Beans and rice? Oh wait... Porridge ! Cheap out for the kids, management needs a raise Pfffft
Maria L.03/16/2019 11:46
Feed your kids veggies and fruits and grains for a day = BAD 😠 Feed your kids animal products with high levels of cholesterol, saturated fat and animal hormones 7 days a week = GOOD 🥳 😂 You're all clueless about nutrition.
Zach I.03/16/2019 10:40
This farce is spreading! RUN FOR YOUR LIFE!! 🥩💔
Jackie M.03/16/2019 05:12
And child’s needed daily protein is now...lessoned substantially. Way to mess with growing bodies.
Della N.03/15/2019 21:11
We used to have ‘Starvation lunches’ at my school. Bread, apple , cheese, once every quarter. The profits went to charities. We liked these better than other school meals!! They might be welcomed!
Jayson H.03/15/2019 17:32
Guys it's only one day of the week. Y'all are acting like the world will end if you don't get meat every minute. It's a good idea.
Andi C.03/15/2019 16:44
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLD7wfHLYnOsuh-agS0LQtUDHwtoCQ5yXC