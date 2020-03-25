back
Niue declared world's first 'Dark Sky nation'
As light pollution increases across the globe, a small Pacific island is making every effort to protect its starry nights. Welcome to Niue, the world's first 'Dark Sky Nation'. ⭐️
03/25/2020 7:42 AM
- New
And even more
- 3:14
Niue declared world's first 'Dark Sky nation'
- 6:41
These people joined the "fertile disobedience" movement to protect nature
- 5:19
Pets are collateral victims of the Covid-19 pandemic
- 1:17
When the cherry trees blossom
- 2:43
Data centers: Three initiatives to reduce their footprint
- 1:57
Somewhere in California lives the world's oldest tree
0 comments