Nobel Prize Recipient Saves Rape Victims

50,000+ victims of sexual violence — and he gave them all medical care. He's 2018 Nobel Peace Prize recipient, Dr. Denis Mukwege.
Prillie J.12/31/2018 05:49
You are an Angel, doc. God Bless You🙏❤
Kris N.12/31/2018 01:54
I pray the forces that be get behind him and support him and all these beautiful women that will suffer wounds long after the visual wounds disappear. THE U.N. SHOULD BE ALL OVER THIS..? 😡
Emma B.12/29/2018 10:35
Healing - there will be healing to the people and their land ✅
Laura R.12/28/2018 23:45
You sir, are a hero. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. For standing up for these women, and their families.
Jennifer L.12/28/2018 22:11
There is so much evil in this world! 😔
Laura C.12/28/2018 20:45
I’m in awe
Dez J.12/28/2018 12:23
hard watch but one that needs to be seen and heard.
Nancy E.12/28/2018 00:53
Could I just please nominate this wonderful human being for sainthood?
Rachel G.12/28/2018 00:24
😩 those poor women! Bastards for doing that to them!
Łesny D.12/25/2018 21:52
💔 thats awful
Diya R.12/25/2018 19:13
Such a great man!!!.... & Then there are those inhumans ( calling themselves man) who tries to judge a character by the dress she wears !!!! Disgusting......
Natalie D.12/25/2018 18:34
Rapist demonic satanic so inhuman.surely they will go to hell lake of fire
خادمه ا.12/25/2018 13:39
سبحان الله
Humaira K.12/24/2018 16:53
God bless you
Humaira K.12/24/2018 16:52
Great job
Tania B.12/24/2018 05:44
😱
Irivinti R.12/23/2018 10:23
Great
Dheniel R.12/23/2018 05:43
this is horrifying😟
Mara C.12/22/2018 21:25
Violar es siempre un acto brutal pero usar la violación como arma de guerra es de una perversidad extrema. Dios bendiga y proteja al doctor Mukwege por denunciar estas atrocidades en defensa de tantas vidas destruidas.
Paul S.12/22/2018 21:01
Bring these culprit to justice they are weapons of mass destruction....