Non-Americans on Dating Cliches

Fed up with your countries dating scene?

Dating-related fatigue and frustration are common among single-but-trying-to-mingle people. Obviously, there is no way to accurately describe the experiences of every single person who has ever been on a date in any country, so most rely on generalizations. At the same time, they can help paint a picture of the overall idea of what you might expect should you go on a date during your next global adventure. People from around the world reflected on expectations vs reality. How does dating in the U.S. compare with other countries?

People in America tend to meet potential romantic partners by one of three ways — at a bar, through friends, or from an app, according to a Reddit thread on the subject. First dates are often casual like meeting at a bar or coffee shop are some of the most popular options and can get more formal, adding dinner and events into the mix, as time goes on. Dating is also often low-commitment in the states — it's more common, especially in one's early 20s, to be dating just for fun than it is to be dating with the intention to get married ASAP. In China, dating schools for men are a rising trend. Dates in the UK will probably be at a pub. In Japan, group dates are very common. People in France don't technically have a word for dating. Dating in France is more laid-back than many other countries. Meeting your partner's family in Spain is a big deal.

One of the major differences you would be finding in U.S. dating is that people talk more about their careers and spend a lot more money (men are still expected often to pay. However, in most other parts of the world, people tend to share their interests and find common things in their lives and cultures instead of differences.

