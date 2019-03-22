back
Oil spills can have a long term impact
Birds smothered to death, turtles asphyxiated... Oil spills can kill animals within the first few days. But it can also have disastrous consequences in the long run.
03/22/2019 7:43 AM
32 comments
Sandra G.03/31/2019 17:57
Terrible
Pokharel K.03/31/2019 16:33
every life on is nature they need food, water and air. Can we control this world
Ranjit L.03/31/2019 11:48
सचेत होना ही होगा अन्यथा सृष्टि का नाश कोई रोक नहीं सकता ।
Camelia N.03/31/2019 07:05
Distrugeți planeta aceasta
Νίκη Ο.03/30/2019 23:09
Κριμα τι κανουμε γι αυτο;
Danielly L.03/30/2019 19:38
😡😡😡🤬🤬
Ignacio C.03/30/2019 16:09
Esto es una barbarie
Ty T.03/30/2019 14:52
why
Rajakannan R.03/30/2019 13:09
Jesus
Rajakannan R.03/30/2019 13:09
O My God
Larry A.03/30/2019 09:13
That's right we should build an energy east pipeline instead of importing foreign oil which travels all the way up to Saint Lawrence seaway
Timothy O.03/30/2019 06:18
Here in the Niger Delta, Oil spillage are a daily occurrence, and international oil companies do little or nothing to take necessary steps to thoroughly clean up the spilled sites. http://www.facebook.com/511448885678014/posts/1201707683318794/
Bayraa L.03/29/2019 16:01
Human is beasts...
Bachir M.03/28/2019 05:01
On condamne un requin d'etre derrière des attaques meurtrières contre l'homme, et ce carnage, cette catastrophe écologique qui va la condamner !?.je vous réponds tout de suite, le futur nous le dira, on avance droit vers nôtre malheur comme des aveugles.
Arturo S.03/28/2019 04:04
La maldad del hombre contamina, el ser materialusta mata el sentimiento .
Cha P.03/27/2019 19:12
Human are the one destroying the planet earth..poor thing in the sea theyre the victims
Sony R.03/27/2019 10:32
Perusakan alam... Perusahan itu harus bertanggung jawab....
Cahyo W.03/27/2019 07:33
human is parasit in this world ? yeah is true
Larry A.03/27/2019 07:22
Should not include Canada we have the most strictest environmental laws on the planet
Shafique A.03/26/2019 18:56
True