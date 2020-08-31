back

One Voice's new investigation into mink breeding

One Voice calls it the "farm of horror". One year since their last investigation, nothing seems to have changed in this mink breeding farm located in France. Here are new images revealed by the organization.

08/31/2020 8:29 AM

116 comments

  • Gitte H.
    2 hours

    Aldrig mere pels 😬

  • Tracey D.
    2 hours

    Bloody cruel

  • Ronnie S.
    2 hours

    Fkn Disgusting 🤢

  • Susan H.
    3 hours

    Terrible , animals look neglected as well no room for them to move . Just for the sake of fashion x

  • Ellen S.
    3 hours

    Cruel close them down stop wearing fur

  • Diana K.
    4 hours

    Brutally appalling conditions ...shut it all down

  • Mac A.
    6 hours

    indeed a farm of horror. this should be shut down. poor animals. and disgusting humans! hope they could get help to be release.

  • Sasha Ç.
    8 hours

    😢

  • Christiane V.
    10 hours

    Schandaele dat dierenleed👎👎👎👎

  • Fotini K.
    12 hours

    This is disgusting!why would someone want to wear those poor animals’ fur???

  • Barbara A.
    16 hours

    SHAME on FRANCE, A first world country with a 3rd world attitude.

  • Andrea H.
    16 hours

    When they close, all the animals get euthanized.

  • Nawal H.
    19 hours

    Plz set them free.

  • Susan D.
    19 hours

    There must be a way to shut them down...seriously...

  • Dhonna F.
    20 hours

    Please close and find these fur babies good homes 😫😫😫

  • Renfebron R.
    20 hours

    Its sickening ban businesses related to this farm & people who were patronizing productions with it SMH

  • Viktor L.
    20 hours

    FFS come on!! Someone do something!!!!! This is abysmal..!!!!

  • Brit H.
    20 hours

    The origin of zoonose

  • Pam H.
    a day

    Shut them down

  • Михаил К.
    a day

    People DO NOT deserve the punny COVID, people DESERVE the BLACK PLAGUE!!!!!!!

