One Voice's new investigation into mink breeding
One Voice calls it the "farm of horror". One year since their last investigation, nothing seems to have changed in this mink breeding farm located in France. Here are new images revealed by the organization.
08/31/2020 8:29 AM
116 comments
Gitte H.2 hours
Aldrig mere pels 😬
Tracey D.2 hours
Bloody cruel
Ronnie S.2 hours
Fkn Disgusting 🤢
Susan H.3 hours
Terrible , animals look neglected as well no room for them to move . Just for the sake of fashion x
Ellen S.3 hours
Cruel close them down stop wearing fur
Diana K.4 hours
Brutally appalling conditions ...shut it all down
Mac A.6 hours
indeed a farm of horror. this should be shut down. poor animals. and disgusting humans! hope they could get help to be release.
Sasha Ç.8 hours
😢
Christiane V.10 hours
Schandaele dat dierenleed👎👎👎👎
Fotini K.12 hours
This is disgusting!why would someone want to wear those poor animals’ fur???
Barbara A.16 hours
SHAME on FRANCE, A first world country with a 3rd world attitude.
Andrea H.16 hours
When they close, all the animals get euthanized.
Nawal H.19 hours
Plz set them free.
Susan D.19 hours
There must be a way to shut them down...seriously...
Dhonna F.20 hours
Please close and find these fur babies good homes 😫😫😫
Renfebron R.20 hours
Its sickening ban businesses related to this farm & people who were patronizing productions with it SMH
Viktor L.20 hours
FFS come on!! Someone do something!!!!! This is abysmal..!!!!
Brit H.20 hours
The origin of zoonose
Pam H.a day
Shut them down
Михаил К.a day
People DO NOT deserve the punny COVID, people DESERVE the BLACK PLAGUE!!!!!!!