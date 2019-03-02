back
Only 1 in 5 discarded electronic items is recycled
557 islands of garbage floating in the Pacific. That's how much e-waste the world produced in 2018.
03/02/2019 9:21 AM
- 306.3k
- 1.6k
- 23
15 comments
Fuga M.03/30/2019 22:27
Alarming
Eagle S.03/22/2019 10:49
به خاک پای امرالله صالح نمیرسی
Oun N.03/14/2019 05:39
Hhj
Oun N.03/14/2019 05:39
ា
Osvaldo A.03/11/2019 23:59
WOW...una locura...
Samundra G.03/11/2019 16:12
nice
Joanne A.03/06/2019 20:15
That's an eye-opener.
Elizabeth W.03/04/2019 20:06
Why jobs just in China? We badly need an infrastructure bill which would include more and advanced recycling plants. We were shipping to China. They no longer want it.
Lori I.03/03/2019 20:41
Who is dumping in the Pacific?
Douglas A.03/03/2019 02:28
If theres that much money to be made somebody needs to get buisy and figure a profitable way to recycle this stuff
Carol W.03/02/2019 19:18
Less than 9% of our plastic is actually recycled. China now refuses to take our garbage and recycle in the USA
Daniel B.03/02/2019 18:01
And what area of the world is responsible for the majority of it? Asia!
Teles B.03/02/2019 15:44
Capitalism is bad for the planet.
Margie R.03/02/2019 13:18
Reminds me of the movie, "Wall-E"
Tania P.03/02/2019 10:16
Yet there are lines outside every Apple store when the next model phone/laptop/watch comes out.. even though they already have one that works perfectly fine.. 😔