Only 1 in 5 discarded electronic items is recycled

557 islands of garbage floating in the Pacific. That's how much e-waste the world produced in 2018.

03/02/2019 9:21 AM
  • 306.3k
  • 23

15 comments

  • Fuga M.
    03/30/2019 22:27

    Alarming

  • Eagle S.
    03/22/2019 10:49

    به خاک پای امرالله صالح نمیرسی

  • Oun N.
    03/14/2019 05:39

    Hhj

  • Oun N.
    03/14/2019 05:39

  • Osvaldo A.
    03/11/2019 23:59

    WOW...una locura...

  • Samundra G.
    03/11/2019 16:12

    nice

  • Joanne A.
    03/06/2019 20:15

    That's an eye-opener.

  • Elizabeth W.
    03/04/2019 20:06

    Why jobs just in China? We badly need an infrastructure bill which would include more and advanced recycling plants. We were shipping to China. They no longer want it.

  • Lori I.
    03/03/2019 20:41

    Who is dumping in the Pacific?

  • Douglas A.
    03/03/2019 02:28

    If theres that much money to be made somebody needs to get buisy and figure a profitable way to recycle this stuff

  • Carol W.
    03/02/2019 19:18

    Less than 9% of our plastic is actually recycled. China now refuses to take our garbage and recycle in the USA

  • Daniel B.
    03/02/2019 18:01

    And what area of the world is responsible for the majority of it? Asia!

  • Teles B.
    03/02/2019 15:44

    Capitalism is bad for the planet.

  • Margie R.
    03/02/2019 13:18

    Reminds me of the movie, "Wall-E"

  • Tania P.
    03/02/2019 10:16

    Yet there are lines outside every Apple store when the next model phone/laptop/watch comes out.. even though they already have one that works perfectly fine.. 😔