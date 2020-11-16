back

Operation "Thunder 2020": the fight against wild animal trafficking

More than 45,000 animals and plants rescued, thousands of wildlife products seized, hundreds of arrests… This Is the result of the "Thunder 2020" operation.

11/16/2020 4:06 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 2:40

    Operation "Thunder 2020": the fight against wild animal trafficking

  2. 8:33

    Racing for the Moon’s ressources

  3. 5:20

    The Paris Agreement: what difference does it make if the U.S. is in or out?

  4. 4:56

    The life story of Kaavan the elephant

  5. 4:23

    This giant glacier is on a collision course with a British overseas territory

  6. 3:00

    In some countries, the captive marine mammal industry continues to grow

0 comments

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    switch-check
    switch-x
    By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.