back
Operation Thunderstorm seizes tons of live animals
8 tons of pangolin scales, 43 tons of meat, 27,000 reptiles... Here are the results of Operation Thunderstorm.
06/28/2018 10:36 AM
- 38.8k
- 489
- 46
36 comments
Lesley S.07/14/2018 16:33
Jail and heavy fines WHAT A JOKE. DEATH PLENTY would be better
Andre R.07/12/2018 03:30
Imagine if 92 countries put as much effort into world hunger.
Ashiqur R.07/01/2018 02:16
Looking at this hurts me 😔
Venus I.06/30/2018 20:59
WTF are these ppl this f %#>^%# stupid cut their hands off they will learn
Marilupe M.06/30/2018 19:14
sad 😞
John G.06/30/2018 10:54
2018!! and parts of the world are still fucking savages!!!
Shauna B.06/29/2018 19:50
Glad to know no one will earn from these but so sad to that people will buy and sell these... I’m shocked by the amount of pangolin scales 😣
Lucie Č.06/29/2018 19:40
Fine is ridiculous, it doesn't stop them. Lock these people somewhere and let them starve to death. We don't need people like that
John T.06/29/2018 16:08
This should happen more often! Although the financial unbalance is what causes people too poach in the first place.
Anna J.06/29/2018 13:58
So so sick. Make me so angry and sad the same time!!!
Mateo C.06/29/2018 13:51
Poaching jack offs
Ana S.06/29/2018 04:31
❤👏
रुसेन र.06/28/2018 22:48
Crush them with an iron fist 💥🔫
Gordon A.06/28/2018 21:30
Asians fs sort it out eat a wham bar or something .
Andrew S.06/28/2018 20:57
Until the poorest people find alternative income and consumers cease to crave the products, then this will continue. It's truly heartbreaking.
Elle M.06/28/2018 16:23
These crimes should have harsher sentences.
Kristi S.06/28/2018 16:23
Extremely fucked up
Shaun'Ta S.06/28/2018 15:18
I will always believe poachers deserve the death penalty. They can be imprisoned, but they will go back to poaching when they get out. Doesn't matter if they did the deed or are selling the goods. Exploiting mother nature like that is wrong.
Sampriti D.06/28/2018 14:42
Sounds like a picnic party gone bad for This would make him bawl like a baby and offer to buy all this n ship it into the US. Next up.. he's legalising bear baiting and slavery.
Anne F.06/28/2018 14:23
This is not good. Can you catch the people who are doing this, each animal has a right to live feel and safe.