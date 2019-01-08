back
Orangutan vs. Bulldozer
With its home under siege, this orangutan went head to head against a bulldozer. 🦍
07/30/2019 8:30 AMupdated: 08/06/2020 12:25 PM
And even more
- 3:47
In Beirut, a non-profit is rescuing animals following the explosion
- 3:20
What is glue hunting ?
- 3:18
Porcupines are being poached for their stomach content
- 11:05
Why the U.S. has so many big cats in captivity
- 3:59
Fluker: a whale at death's door in the Mediterranean sea
- 3:03
Wild animals sold on the Internet in Albania
7 comments
Elias A.08/01/2019 21:19
سبع من يومك
Jamie N.07/30/2019 23:08
Kinda reminds you of Avatar doesn't it.
Wassi W.07/30/2019 15:14
This is to you man ,about profit cutting trees is just one example of profit backed madness we are letting them do this we work 9-5 jobs on 8 infinite hours for paper they place value on we are kept from our children 8 sometimes more hours away from them so the goverment can indoctrinate them (Social engineering) but wait theres more we are being eaten both flesh and energy Wake up
Meriem H.07/30/2019 11:38
Asmaa Bl regarde un documentaire exclusif sur toi 😂
Chante R.07/30/2019 11:33
Your blood kin
Mohammad S.07/30/2019 11:05
Sometimes, we are more inhuman than animals
Denise H.07/30/2019 10:49
Go you vegans! Go you arsholes, that are in it for the money!