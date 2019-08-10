Østergro, a very unconventional rooftop restaurant
Welcome to Østergro, a very unconventional rooftop restaurant. Here, all the food comes from a 600 m2 organic farm installed on top of a building, in the heart of Copenhagen. Brut nature travelled to Denmark to discover this unusual place.
THINK LOCAL, ACT GLOBAL
Welcome to ØsterGRO, a rooftop farm in the eastern part of Copenhagen. On this roof, 600m2 of crops supply a gourmet restaurant and the local residents. Right now, fennel is the one growing a lot. Cofounder of ØsterGRO explains:
We have a lot of salads here, as we pass along, we’ve got garlic down there that we put in the soil last year. And, this is cumin and we got tomatoes on the side because that’s where all the sun is. We have the beehives over here and it’s for the pollination and of course, also for the honey that we get from it. It’s very important for us to have pollination of our crops because it gives us a better result, especially for apple trees and all that. You can see here that that’s where they fly in and out. We have 3 beehives and 3 families so, 3 queens in there and approximately 50,000 bees per beehive. They are actually quite friendly and that’s also a thing we need to understand, appreciate the bees more. Because they don’t do anything wrong, they just want to go to the flowers.
Urban agriculture is not for the quantity, it’s for the quality. It’s about showing citizens of Copenhagen that what’s going on in the rural landscape is actually quite important. And we need to start appreciating it more and respecting the food more and buying more local and eating more in season. It’s a utopia. But we can definitely be more sufficient with food grown very locally. Because, as it is now, a lot of our food in Denmark comes from other countries. And then we make a lot of pigs and export that and a lot of our agriculture is not food for us, it’s food for animals. So therefore, I think as a tool for showing people, it’s very important.
Brut. Nature
- 333.9k
- 2.2k
- 91
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
55 comments
Luis G.09/01/2019 00:14
Have you guys been here??
Jasmine F.08/30/2019 21:30
Gorgeous ❤
Oso F.08/29/2019 23:16
magnifique, merci!!!
Gwen J.08/28/2019 17:50
Excellent. 🤗🤗🤗
Linda F.08/27/2019 22:49
This is unbelievable. I love it . Fantastic job . Congratulations !
Liz R.08/27/2019 21:32
Amazing
Julia M.08/27/2019 04:01
Thank you for sharing
Mauricio G.08/26/2019 23:25
How do you control pests?
Bapson D.08/26/2019 22:59
Best ever seen.
Fidel O.08/25/2019 03:15
Thats my dream of having someday. Good work guys you are wonderful and I must say, Organic! 😊😊😊😊😊
Emiliana D.08/25/2019 01:08
This video is very informative, and relaxing to those cutomers gettin in your facility. I took up Agriculture way back college days but unfortunately i could not apply my knowledge and skills because i am not financially capable of acquiring a garden lot. Lookin forward to see more of your videos
Raul C.08/24/2019 11:38
To convert the rooftop into a garden is so expensive but worth it😊
Celedonia E.08/24/2019 00:06
It's very wonderful
Ayaz W.08/23/2019 03:23
Simple remarkable
Winn N.08/22/2019 07:10
good
Karen C.08/22/2019 02:49
amazing
Ann S.08/21/2019 02:52
Wonderful !!!
June G.08/20/2019 21:06
Very great job congratulations
Vishnu D.08/20/2019 17:30
Up salute fine mere dost.
Mukhtiar S.08/20/2019 08:01
Very good