back
PETA denounces the living conditions of captive badgers
They're captured, beaten and violently killed to make brushes. These are rare images published by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) that reveal the living conditions of captive badgers in China.
09/26/2018 11:35 AMupdated: 06/26/2019 3:46 PM
40 comments
Andy W.09/30/2018 08:34
Cruel parSites of this world. I’m really upset. ZOE
Daniel B.09/28/2018 22:18
Back to the fucking Chinese!
Matthew S.09/28/2018 19:45
A farce of a video.
Anand K.09/27/2018 18:11
Why are we so evil that try to kill every living thing for pleasure, feel terrible
Terrell R.09/27/2018 13:30
In China? Oh, come on.
Eduardo G.09/27/2018 12:35
So Fucking China is the Number 1 country to make fake things . Like plastic Rice , why not make fake brushes and stop killing the Badgers, Mother Fuc####
Liam C.09/27/2018 07:37
You shouldn’t use any footage or information from PETA. They have been proven many times to alter footage, create fake stories, impede conservation and simply lie for their benefit. People are employed by and it’s in their interests to generate content to stay relevant and get paid. Look elsewhere for real stories and footage. It exists. Thanks for listening. 🤡
Ryan P.09/27/2018 03:28
What the fuck china.
Melanie M.09/27/2018 02:00
It seems that everything humans do they do in the cruelest of ways.
Patrick J.09/26/2018 21:45
make sure u don’t buy these products
Sylvie M.09/26/2018 21:21
Awfull and sick !🤢🤢
Mignon B.09/26/2018 20:48
STOP THIS CRUELTY. Use synthetic and stop being so pretentious.
Megan R.09/26/2018 20:03
Start treating ppl the way they disregard some animals maybe a taste of their own medicine would be a wake up call
Annsofi H.09/26/2018 18:48
Animalabuse
Rain L.09/26/2018 17:38
As an artist and someone who cares about all animals and their welfare I only use synthetic bristle brushes.
Sourav09/26/2018 17:24
What do you suggest instead of that painting brush raw materials? PETA
Birgit P.09/26/2018 17:06
Please china stop this cruelty! 🙏
Mario C.09/26/2018 16:54
China ist ein respektloses kaltes Land..hauptsache der konsum steigt..und die Tieren leiden hoellen schmerzen..was dem Schlitzer..im geringsten interessiert..Materiell eingestellt..pfui..sollen sich was schaemen..drecks pack..😰
Prakash K.09/26/2018 16:21
Oh my God !
Steve C.09/26/2018 16:17
It’s bad enough being blamed for Bovine TB which is bollocks, makes me ashamed to be associated with the human race !