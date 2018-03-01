back

Phyllis Omido's fight for ecology in Kenya

She managed to have a smelting plant shut down after discovering it was poisoning hundreds of people. Today, Phyllis Omido is a symbol of environment protection in Africa.

03/01/2018 7:57 AM
  • 228.0k
  • 10

9 comments

  • Shi B.
    05/02/2018 13:54

    Smart, Nakubali

  • Carol J.
    03/17/2018 02:17

    Well done keep up the good work

  • Masani W.
    03/09/2018 20:44

    What is her name?

  • Wendy S.
    03/06/2018 09:02

    Well done!

  • Ruth R.
    03/03/2018 11:14

    America it is up to the citizens now. this is an example of the difference a protest can make

  • Lauri T.
    03/02/2018 06:02

    Please add tags for and her incredible NGO as an additional show of support and solidarity, along with liking/following the CJGEA page 👏👏👏

  • Gustavo L.
    03/01/2018 12:41

    We need more people like her

  • Jayne H.
    03/01/2018 10:43

    Amazing.

  • Hannelise B.
    03/01/2018 09:55

    It only takes one courageous person. What a hero!