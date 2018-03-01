back
Phyllis Omido's fight for ecology in Kenya
She managed to have a smelting plant shut down after discovering it was poisoning hundreds of people. Today, Phyllis Omido is a symbol of environment protection in Africa.
03/01/2018 7:57 AM
9 comments
Shi B.05/02/2018 13:54
Smart, Nakubali
Carol J.03/17/2018 02:17
Well done keep up the good work
Masani W.03/09/2018 20:44
What is her name?
Wendy S.03/06/2018 09:02
Well done!
Ruth R.03/03/2018 11:14
America it is up to the citizens now. this is an example of the difference a protest can make
Lauri T.03/02/2018 06:02
Please add tags for and her incredible NGO as an additional show of support and solidarity, along with liking/following the CJGEA page 👏👏👏
Gustavo L.03/01/2018 12:41
We need more people like her
Jayne H.03/01/2018 10:43
Amazing.
Hannelise B.03/01/2018 09:55
It only takes one courageous person. What a hero!