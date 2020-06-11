back
Plans to turn the home of Komodo dragons into a tourist attraction raise concern
Meanwhile in Indonesia, plans to build a 'Jurassic Park'-inspired attraction is posing a threat to the already endangered Komodo dragons…
11/06/2020 5:22 PM
- New
And even more
- 4:04
Plans to turn the home of Komodo dragons into a tourist attraction raise concern
- 5:29
The ACLU is reuniting migrant children with their parents
- 1:18
'Count every vote' vs. 'Stop the count'
- 4:49
The Life of Stacey Abrams
- 3:40
Sarah McBride to be first openly transgender state senator in U.S. history
- 4:09
Cori Bush becomes Missouri's first Black Congresswoman
3 comments
Marco T.an hour
my president is an idiot.
Gangadhar S.an hour
Rare species will extinct sooner or later by money making minds,
Christine W.an hour
Can't anything be left as nature intended! the tourists should refuse to visit :(