Plans to turn the home of Komodo dragons into a tourist attraction raise concern

Meanwhile in Indonesia, plans to build a 'Jurassic Park'-inspired attraction is posing a threat to the already endangered Komodo dragons…

11/06/2020 5:22 PM
3 comments

  • Marco T.
    an hour

    my president is an idiot.

  • Gangadhar S.
    an hour

    Rare species will extinct sooner or later by money making minds,

  • Christine W.
    an hour

    Can't anything be left as nature intended! the tourists should refuse to visit :(

