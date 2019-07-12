back
Planting 1.2 trillion trees could cancel out a decade of CO2 emissions
The most effective way to fight climate change? Planting over a trillion trees, according to this new study. 🌲🌲🌲
07/12/2019 6:35 AMupdated: 07/12/2019 7:04 PM
- 171.3k
- 2.5k
- 113
101 comments
Catherine M.07/29/2019 22:00
Vertical City Gardens
Dolores C.07/27/2019 10:41
true...
Taipan S.07/24/2019 23:59
Here they plant. There they cut them down. Come to square one.
Ra M.07/20/2019 01:30
Then do it
John G.07/19/2019 18:26
We new that 40 years ago
Rick J.07/19/2019 17:15
People in the USA cut perfectly good trees down 😡
Neil S.07/19/2019 17:06
And yet HEMP can overcome the same in less time.. It will take a tree almost 25 years to be full grown to have full effect and 10 square acres of trees will put out what 1 square acre of HEMP will do.. You can also get 2-3 harvest's a year off of HEMP and use every part of the plant even the roots..
Brut nature07/19/2019 15:53
We forgot to credit photographer and video maker Emmanuel Rondeau for some of the footage used in this video (00:06-00:10 / 00:28-00:33 / 01:51-02:04 / 02:52-02:54). Here is his Facebook page: . We apologize for this.
Jose R.07/19/2019 15:39
How about we use instead of cutting trees?
Patrick O.07/19/2019 04:09
the earth has greened the size of the us twice over in the last 35 years according to nasa and noaa. and it will continue there is no existential threat
Schooner L.07/19/2019 00:29
What's the point when we are defrosting faster than we're planting. Ban clearcutting world wide and save what's left.
LeRoy M.07/19/2019 00:00
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-many-trees-are-there-in-the-world-video/ I applaud your planting. Efforts in Africa have produce impressive results. But until we can reduce the imbalance between the volume of green house gases that are being discharged into the atmosphere and the volume being removed, we are unlikely to see a relief from the increase of extreme weather events. Planting trees alone is unlikely to make much of a dent in that, in my humble opinion. I am all for planting as many trees as I can, but I don't suppose planting 1,000,000,000,000 trees, or very close to ⅓ of the 3,040,000,000,000 alive on our planet today, is any kind of realistic substitute for a massive effort to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide (and other greenhouse gases) into the atmosphere, especially since we are going to plant 10,000,000 trees a year just to maintain the number of CO₂ suckers we presently have. I find it hard to think that a tree planting scheme alone is a viable, fast, efficient, and cheap alternative to fight climate change. I was happy to plant my 135 trees, but the guy at the golf course was kinda PO'ed.
Chris W.07/18/2019 21:56
New study???? I thought it was Common sense
Micheal J.07/18/2019 16:45
Lmfao I have been saying this from the start of this whole "man made" climate change BS, but just because I'm not a millionaire celebrity, no one listens
Anandhi A.07/18/2019 08:38
Half of the trees could be planted by using same tree branches. It will save tree growth by 2 years. Less maintenance needed. Please request the people to plant at Least 10 trees using the same same branches while cut it
Helena V.07/18/2019 00:50
Yes trees but deciduous fast growing quick harvesting pines just arent going to do it
Irina K.07/17/2019 04:58
❤❤❤
Jim S.07/16/2019 20:16
Fake news
Judith B.07/15/2019 19:05
I've got a lot of trees in my garden and I just planted date palms
John W.07/15/2019 13:34
AMERICANS are doing their part!! 1.6 billion trees Forest Tree Planting. Each year Americans plant at least 1.6 billion trees or about 6 trees for each one we use. Of this total, forest products companies plant about half, or threequarters of a billion trees, annually. https://www.bugwood.org › intensive Forest Tree Planting - Bugwood.org