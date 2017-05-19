Plea against homophobic persecutions

"I'm a gay man. You are not the problem."\nA British politician's powerful message to homosexuals persecuted in Chechnya.
10 comments
Jeff M.05/20/2017 20:41
Don't let this distract you from the fact that if you or a loved one has been diagnosed with mesothelioma, you may be entitled to financial compensation.
David S.05/20/2017 08:32
Seb can get it.
Jn G.05/20/2017 03:49
Dude go get some pussy
Ruben S.05/20/2017 02:49
👏👏👏
Brendan R.05/20/2017 01:37
Gay.
Ted W.05/20/2017 00:34
Satan is the problem!
Dan'te M.05/19/2017 21:52
🙌🏽
Yinogki L.05/19/2017 20:38
Whats the I at this the end ?
Georges F.05/19/2017 19:40
👌🏽
Dasy C.05/19/2017 17:43
👏👏👏👏👏