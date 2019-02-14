back
Polar bears invaded a Russian village
Over 50 starving polar bears have taken over this Russian archipelago.
02/14/2019 4:51 PM
- 449.1k
- 3.6k
- 128
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
100 comments
Maria R.12/06/2019 08:48
It’s the polar bears’ home anyway...humans are just trespassing😅
Annette P.03/19/2019 22:28
They are starving and we are to blame. Cannot blame them for what they do to survive. Humanity is slowly destroying this planet til one day we all cease to exist, so sad and tragic
Keegan K.03/19/2019 16:57
EXACTLY BECAUSE MAN FUCKED UP THEIR HOMES,NOW YALL WANNA PLAY VICTIMS?HUMANS REALLY DISGUST ME SOMETIMES
Melissa H.03/18/2019 09:17
Stupid ass ppl have caused this they sld fix it fed them
Moya T.03/17/2019 11:32
Lowri Jenkins is this what you were talking about the other day?
Kerry K.03/14/2019 15:37
Build a wall and make the polar bears pay for it.....
Charles W.03/10/2019 02:30
China must be shipping them in as part of their climate hoax.
H-mac P.03/08/2019 00:05
Come on feed them poor bears....they have nowere to go.
Jamie S.03/06/2019 15:42
Oh the irony.
Jen W.03/05/2019 22:57
How sad! They need food, please help them.
Amarina J.03/04/2019 06:21
when you over heard me talking about Russia at kick ons hahahahahah
Aram T.03/01/2019 02:01
😍😍
Barak C.02/28/2019 12:30
Beware propoganda
Selim S.02/28/2019 05:20
Dear Lord I pray that humans will save these beautiful divine creatures!!!! This is is so sad!
Ranada A.02/27/2019 20:44
يالطيف
Caetano J.02/27/2019 20:40
Please give then all the suport they do need abd deserve. Is the least we have to do. They are refugees
Ranjith N.02/27/2019 15:51
End of the world is coming
Alan F.02/27/2019 10:14
Looking for Food
Alan F.02/27/2019 10:13
SHAME ON WHAT PEOPLE HAVE DONE TO ANIMAL
Katherine P.02/26/2019 18:00
I care love all lovly animals caring loving kind rescue save help all lovly animals have right to be happy free for ever like all us have right to be happy free for ever it's not at nice bears attack people but I do understand cause bears are hungry peoples have no right at all take bears away from wild take there home away all lovly animals.