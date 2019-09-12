back
Pollution: Greenpeace looked at the climate impact of cars
Cars sold worldwide in 2018 will pollute as much over their lifetime as all the inhabitants of the European Union do in one year. This is what Greenpeace France revealed in this new study.
09/12/2019 10:49 AMupdated: 09/16/2019 3:58 PM
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
13 comments
Kevin B.09/15/2019 10:45
Bullshit
Bobi D.09/14/2019 21:26
Axaxaxaaxaxxa sorry but quite don't believe to a bung of "eco" idiots in their propaganda! This is just one side of the medal. Guess what marine transport have even bigger impact, while the air-flights are potential "winner" producing even more... and yet simple thing as fashion harms the environment more then flights and shipping combined... BUT NO GREENPEACE IDIOTS TELLS YOU THAT?! F**king bastards! Keep that pity propaganda for someone else!
Diana D.09/12/2019 21:22
Your headline implies for example: The lifetime of a car is about 15 years but let's just say 10 years. So 10 year of car pollution = 1 year of European people polution? Cull the herd? The problem doesn't appear to be cars if this video is to be believed. Watching the video revealed that not europeans, but European emmisions. Many don't watch the videos. Please address this headline.
John G.09/12/2019 18:12
What about coal fired stations in China? Oh yeah not so easy to
John Q.09/12/2019 18:04
That’s right, a future where you can only walk, ride a bike, or row a boat.
Gobinda B.09/12/2019 17:44
Still automobile is running by petrol - not a big project of renewable energy is seen anywhere - no government or private concern is seriously eger to run automobiles and all other transportations by using renewable energy - aeroplanes are also polluting the air in the sky - up and down everywhere air is polluted which induced warming - oceans and its all living creatures are also in deep crisis for oil drilling and shipments ... !!!
چودھری م.09/12/2019 16:59
😱
Marc J.09/12/2019 15:49
More Bullzhit! As a mechanic I can tell you cars sold in America are zero or near zero emissions. It’s the 3rd world countries f*cking the environment up.
Ida-Melina J.09/12/2019 13:44
Nice 🤦🏼♀️
Steven B.09/12/2019 12:58
Well there's no way people are going to give up cars , I wouldn't, not a chance , love my Jeep n camper, your not here for a long time so stop worrying, just love life n live it 👍👍👍🇬🇧
Donald S.09/12/2019 12:44
O. M. G.
Vikki M.09/12/2019 11:56
Unfortunately people love their cars, more than the planet..... If your just an average person saying this on line you get so much hate
Brut nature09/12/2019 09:39
To find out more about the study: https://www.greenpeace.org/international/press-release/24131/car-industrys-2018-carbon-footprint-exceeds-eu-greenhouse-gas-emissions-greenpeace/