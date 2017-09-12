Pope Francis on climate change

"It is something we cannot joke about." Pope Francis’s powerful warning on climate change.
Big'Tee A.09/17/2017 07:47
Climate change is a hoax, a smoke screen to bring about a "Sunday Law", the Biblical Prophecies of Daniel 7 & Revelation 13 has revealed this event will happen. The Pope has influenced our government, different world leader & apostate Protestant to join in his evil campaign pushing "climate change" is caused by "immorality", he must be speaking about himself, also you can blame HAARP too & they are all in it, labor unions are also joining the Pope's campaign & also celebrities too, the Pope's "LAUDATO SI" states, " in order to combat "climate change" & immorality" to keep "Sunday" a day of rest & Holy, already some politicians are crying for it, labor unions are crying for it, different world leaders are crying it, apostate Protestant are crying for it, & of course the Pope, we need wake up, our US Constitution will be trampled upon, our religious rights will be taken away, freedom of conscience will be taken away, it's all a deception, we need to keep church & state separate, you don't "FORCE" anyone to worship or keep Holy a day, & Sunday is NOT a BIBLICAL Day of rest & God of the Bible doesn't "FORCE" anyone to worship Him, Read your Bible people & don't get caught off guard💯
Tony S.09/15/2017 08:52
Looks like someone beat some sense into him.
Karen W.09/15/2017 08:21
Hmm, hurricanes are natural and has been happening since the beginning of time, but now it's because of climate change...👀
Karen W.09/15/2017 08:18
Wait, I didn't think god could get a black eye...
Nelson R.09/15/2017 02:05
The pope solution to the climate change is written in his "laudatu si" paragraph 237..the "sunday law( mark of the beast)
Crown A.09/14/2017 18:43
Evil👺aren't you the responsible of this what you called climate change?!
Nancy B.09/14/2017 15:19
So tell me why he believes that uniting all religions is going to help reverse climate change? Tell me why a church or church leader feels they should have any say in world politics or issues. Tell me why he believes that EVERYBODY worshiping on Sunday will change the climate. Has anyone else actually read Ladato Si? I've seen how awesome it was when the RCC pretty much was the world religion and held every single world leader by the throat. I know the history of the Inquisition. My grandfather Hans Landis was beheaded by them. You can read about him in Foxe's Book Of Martyrs. And the RCC says it never changes and I believe that, because as the saying goes..., 'Can a leopard change it's spots?' So no thank you Mr. Pope. You need to stay out of world politics.
Ralph L.09/14/2017 10:13
Stick to the church and keep the priests from molesting the children first
Nate L.09/13/2017 18:58
At least the Pope is finally right about something. It's refreshing to see a Catholic leader who isn't constantly anti-science and anti-social justice. Now we have one who's pro-science and anti-social justice.
David G.09/13/2017 17:55
Please focus on the very important messages the Pope is sending to the United State and the rest of the world , open your mind to what we are facing
Win T.09/13/2017 17:49
“As Jesus was sitting on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to him privately. “Tell us,” they said, “when will this happen, and what will be the sign of your coming and of the end of the age?” Jesus answered: “Watch out that no one deceives you. For many will come in my name, claiming, ‘I am the Messiah,’ and will deceive many. You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginning of birth pains. “Then you will be handed over to be persecuted and put to death, and you will be hated by all nations because of me. At that time many will turn away from the faith and will betray and hate each other, and many false prophets will appear and deceive many people. Because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold, but the one who stands firm to the end will be saved. And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached in the whole world as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come.” Matthew 24:3-14 NIV
Win T.09/13/2017 17:47
PEOPLE DON'T FOLLOW THE DEAD POPE BUT FOLLOWING THE RISEN LORD JESUS CHRIST🙏🏻😇 time is short these are the signs God warming us about the last day has written in the Bible 2000 yrs ago, the pope say nothing about the gospel, what kind a spiritual leader is he?
Win T.09/13/2017 17:31
The pope should tell people about this just like Jesus told about this story ““There was a rich man who was dressed in purple and fine linen and lived in luxury every day. At his gate was laid a beggar named Lazarus, covered with sores and longing to eat what fell from the rich man’s table. Even the dogs came and licked his sores. “The time came when the beggar died and the angels carried him to Abraham’s side. The rich man also died and was buried. In Hades, where he was in torment, he looked up and saw Abraham far away, with Lazarus by his side. So he called to him, ‘Father Abraham, have pity on me and send Lazarus to dip the tip of his finger in water and cool my tongue, because I am in agony in this fire.’ “But Abraham replied, ‘Son, remember that in your lifetime you received your good things, while Lazarus received bad things, but now he is comforted here and you are in agony. And besides all this, between us and you a great chasm has been set in place, so that those who want to go from here to you cannot, nor can anyone cross over from there to us.’ “He answered, ‘Then I beg you, father, send Lazarus to my family, for I have five brothers. Let him warn them, so that they will not also come to this place of torment.’ “Abraham replied, ‘They have Moses and the Prophets; let them listen to them.’ “ ‘No, father Abraham,’ he said, ‘but if someone from the dead goes to them, they will repent.’ “He said to him, ‘If they do not listen to Moses and the Prophets, they will not be convinced even if someone rises from the dead.’ ”” Luke 16:19-31 NIV
Win T.09/13/2017 17:26
Have you wonder the pope know this scripture meaning? “What good will it be for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul? Or what can anyone give in exchange for their soul?” Matthew 16:26 NIV
Win T.09/13/2017 17:21
What the pope should say is this REPENT JESUS CHRIST IS COMING TO JUDGE THIS SINFUL WORLD! Is it the pope representing Christian leader? Then why is he doing UN and Scientist job, unless he is not believing his Savior will come sooner than he think? Why don't he preaching THE GOSPEL TO SAVE LIFE?
Mohammed A.09/13/2017 14:16
you want to play the role of demigod with your scientific advancement already with the manipulation in weather the whole globe is cooking up
Leslie S.09/13/2017 13:44
el ojo😱
Michael G.09/13/2017 13:28
The problem has little to do with us the common man and what automobile we drive. What scares me is what happens behind closed doors. The world Governments are playing with dangerous technologies. CERN for example is 100,000 times stronger than earths magnetic field. Also They are playing with HARP tech https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xo-T_KvLNdQ
Steve F.09/13/2017 13:06
Scientists agree that the funding for studying Global Warming should NEVER dry up.....sheesh.
Clarence C.09/13/2017 06:53
This is so funny