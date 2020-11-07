back
Preppers: What to do if s*** hits the fan?
When the coronavirus crisis hit the U.S., there was one group that was ready.
07/11/2020 1:58 PM
3 comments
Djod D.15 minutes
🐑🐑🐑
Frédéric K.20 minutes
US: frenetic consumers or individualist survivors. Good luck to the minority (?) whose think that it is a collective issue.
Jerome P.34 minutes
Hi iam from syria. We left our house becuse of war. We live family in a camp near turkish border We need help to get basic needs Help us İf you want to Help my family please inbox me via messanger