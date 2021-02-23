back

Proven innocent after 14 years in Guantánamo

A prisoner at Guantánamo for 14 years without ever being charged, Mohamedou Ould Slahi tells Brut why he's fighting to free the remaining detainees.

    , a film based on Slahi's experience, will be available on demand everywhere on March 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tmxxzZXLEM

