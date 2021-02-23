back
Proven innocent after 14 years in Guantánamo
A prisoner at Guantánamo for 14 years without ever being charged, Mohamedou Ould Slahi tells Brut why he's fighting to free the remaining detainees.
02/23/2021 5:38 PMupdated: 02/23/2021 5:40 PM
- New
3 comments
Amy B.an hour
This such a shame. A disgrace
Aimee T.2 hours
Why the he'll is on my news feed WTF
Brut2 hours
, a film based on Slahi's experience, will be available on demand everywhere on March 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tmxxzZXLEM