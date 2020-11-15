back
Racing for the Moon’s ressources
Half a century ago, humans wanted to conquer it. Now, they’re racing to exploit it. Here’s why the Moon’s ressources are about to spark a trade war…
11/15/2020 6:21 PM
2 comments
John S.14 minutes
If they exploit the moon, and remove materials, therefore mass, will it affect the gravitational force exerted on the oceans, or the rotation of the moon, or the distance of the moon from the earth? Has anyone investigated this, or know the answers? Will we just screw things up even more in the name of greed?
Jasmine S.an hour
Save this, life-giving, planet before even thinking of going elsewhere please!!!