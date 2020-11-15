back

Racing for the Moon’s ressources

Half a century ago, humans wanted to conquer it. Now, they’re racing to exploit it. Here’s why the Moon’s ressources are about to spark a trade war…

11/15/2020 6:21 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 8:33

    Racing for the Moon’s ressources

  2. 5:20

    The Paris Agreement: what difference does it make if the U.S. is in or out?

  3. 4:23

    This giant glacier is on a collision course with a British overseas territory

  4. 3:16

    This France-based crew is sailing to Alaska to show the impacts of climate change

  5. 8:00

    This woman removed tons of trash from Everest

  6. 3:07

    If there were only 100 animals on Earth...

2 comments

  • John S.
    14 minutes

    If they exploit the moon, and remove materials, therefore mass, will it affect the gravitational force exerted on the oceans, or the rotation of the moon, or the distance of the moon from the earth? Has anyone investigated this, or know the answers? Will we just screw things up even more in the name of greed?

  • Jasmine S.
    an hour

    Save this, life-giving, planet before even thinking of going elsewhere please!!!

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.