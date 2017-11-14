back

Rainbow-colored mountains in China, a unique geological phenomena

😍🌈

11/14/2017 11:59 AM
  • 217.8k
  • 89

Earth

  1. What are the purposes of pine cones?

  2. 3 of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world

  3. Discover the biggest flower on Earth

  4. Svartifoss Waterfall, a stunning place in South Iceland

  5. Mount Roraima, a mountain surrounded by clouds

  6. 3 wonders found in Indonesia

57 comments

  • Mhel S.
    04/25/2019 15:34

    do you have a drone video of this mountain?

  • Mohan S.
    01/08/2019 04:14

    Thanx to all

  • Prasad M.
    11/26/2017 10:44

    Wonderful NATURE...

  • Sumanta M.
    11/16/2017 07:01

    Beautiful

  • Abbuhuzaib J.
    11/15/2017 18:02

    Wow very nice video

  • Adeeba S.
    11/15/2017 17:07

    Padh le...may b Terr kaam ka ho skta

  • Saumya M.
    11/15/2017 17:01

    the more you know (seriously) 🌚

  • Biltu B.
    11/15/2017 16:38

    Wow

  • Raj S.
    11/15/2017 16:32

    I love Nutre fb.com/AdventureinUttarakhand

  • Haya Z.
    11/15/2017 15:30

    Masha allah

  • Gopal D.
    11/15/2017 15:30

    Wow amazing

  • Monu P.
    11/15/2017 15:00

    This is great

  • Maqromaxakil A.
    11/15/2017 14:39

    Beautifulpic

  • Haffeeza F.
    11/15/2017 14:17

    Beautiful

  • Neha G.
    11/15/2017 13:44

    Beautiful video

  • Raj H.
    11/15/2017 13:11

    Might be some alien experimental bomb

  • Echan M.
    11/15/2017 13:10

    Kunal Deka

  • Shaikh R.
    11/15/2017 13:05

    Beautiful

  • Shaikh R.
    11/15/2017 13:04

    SubhanALLAH SubhanALLAH

  • Arnab B.
    11/15/2017 12:51

    ... Dekh... Jabi naki...?? toh china jawar plan korche... 😂😂😂