Rapa is the most isolated island in French Polynesia

This is French Polynesia's southernmost island. And here, remoteness has given rise to a strong communal code among inhabitants. \n\nWith The Explorers
13 comments
Lynn Q.07/30/2018 11:07
Wonderful place. I would of loved to live there.
Bishnu G.07/21/2018 00:11
Very very beautiful place
Adam C.07/19/2018 21:10
Let's hope there isn't any oil underneath it otherwise they can expect a visit by America and by a visit I mean a new war in the name of freedom, liberty and democracy as the American will say
Emerita P.07/17/2018 03:35
Wonderful
James S.07/10/2018 14:01
Global warming 🤷♂️.
Sandee C.07/05/2018 16:03
I'd like to look be there, sounds like how life and government should be
Megan O.07/05/2018 15:55
Santana Navarrette
Alex O.07/02/2018 10:52
I'm on my way to this Island called Rapa 'make some room for me please,,, I'll be arriving in one an a half or in 2 an a half months depending on the sea's whether
Joy W.07/02/2018 03:55
A Beautiful unspoiled island, seemingly a place where sharing is natural...looks good.
Adam K.07/01/2018 17:44
A good place to escape to when all hell breaks loose.
Auria H.07/01/2018 04:04
Stress free...I love it
Tracey W.06/30/2018 22:07
They are lucky.
Marco B.06/30/2018 14:32
polinesia Francese e loro fanno i fighi di no essere razzisti e poi hanno le colonie sottomesse