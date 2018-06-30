back

Rapa is the most isolated island in French Polynesia

This is French Polynesia's southernmost island. And here, remoteness has given rise to a strong communal code among inhabitants. With The Explorers

06/30/2018 2:23 PM
Earth

13 comments

  • Lynn Q.
    07/30/2018 11:07

    Wonderful place. I would of loved to live there.

  • Bishnu G.
    07/21/2018 00:11

    Very very beautiful place

  • Adam C.
    07/19/2018 21:10

    Let's hope there isn't any oil underneath it otherwise they can expect a visit by America and by a visit I mean a new war in the name of freedom, liberty and democracy as the American will say

  • Emerita P.
    07/17/2018 03:35

    Wonderful

  • James S.
    07/10/2018 14:01

    Global warming 🤷‍♂️.

  • Sandee C.
    07/05/2018 16:03

    I'd like to look be there, sounds like how life and government should be

  • Megan O.
    07/05/2018 15:55

    Santana Navarrette

  • Alex O.
    07/02/2018 10:52

    I'm on my way to this Island called Rapa 'make some room for me please,,, I'll be arriving in one an a half or in 2 an a half months depending on the sea's whether

  • Joy W.
    07/02/2018 03:55

    A Beautiful unspoiled island, seemingly a place where sharing is natural...looks good.

  • Adam K.
    07/01/2018 17:44

    A good place to escape to when all hell breaks loose.

  • Auria H.
    07/01/2018 04:04

    Stress free...I love it

  • Tracey W.
    06/30/2018 22:07

    They are lucky.

  • Marco B.
    06/30/2018 14:32

    polinesia Francese e loro fanno i fighi di no essere razzisti e poi hanno le colonie sottomesse