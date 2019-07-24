back
Rare footage of Brazil tribe
They live in total isolation in the Amazon rainforest and have remained uncontacted, but this indigenous people is one of the most threatened tribe in the world. Here is a rare footage of the Awá tribe.
07/24/2019 3:46 PM
- 476.1k
- 2.6k
- 96
And even more
The Endurance: a story of survival in Antarctica
TBT: Volcanologist Haroun Tazieff's warning about climate change in 1979
The Great Emu War, lost by Australians
How this river in the US inspired an environmental movement
One of the most beautiful bridges in the world
Ursa Major, one of the largest constellations in our sky
73 comments
John R.08/23/2019 12:14
They gon be in green inferno
Gilson D.08/07/2019 17:43
Estas bestias solo destruyen vidas inocentes el monstruo blanco es la peor especie q no deberia existir en este mundo los indigenas son personas buenas sagradas q son hijos del sol y luna q aman y cuidan el planeta no hacen daño en cambio los blancos son las vergüenzas del planeta son unos malditos cáncer mortal asesinos y racistas
Ravi J.08/07/2019 17:24
se é verdade q o perigo pr eles ... cd e governo? o q o governo tá fzndo?
JB M.08/03/2019 10:30
STOP BOTHERING THEM
Jason M.08/01/2019 03:23
Nice haircut tho
Ruben M.07/31/2019 20:56
🤔..Fake "uncontacted" Aiwá. 🤔 Fake video. Uncontacted tribes do not use metal machetes and has no haircuts. His type is a mix of negro and white man, far from the amazonians...🤔
Lotfi L.07/31/2019 16:05
تم
HM G.07/31/2019 12:13
Last place in earth where humans lives as they should be ..folks!!? Let them live there life in peace .
Tomas T.07/31/2019 05:13
This reminds of the Tasaday in South Cotabato. Their discovery turned out to be a hoax.
Tomas T.07/31/2019 05:11
Why does his hair look like it has been properly trimmed?
Sumon B.07/30/2019 14:39
আস্তে আস্তে সব শেষ হয়ে যাবে
Marwa R.07/30/2019 06:32
fucking leave them alone
المسامح ك.07/29/2019 22:44
اتمنى لهم السلام والحب بين الجميع
ឡេង គ.07/29/2019 19:31
Ganiyu M.07/29/2019 17:27
Isolated? Yes. Uncontacted? No.
Bella M.07/29/2019 14:24
It’s bad to stalk people
Seon C.07/29/2019 01:44
Must b threaten if yall spying on them.. How much years they live there... Now yall find them they threatened????
Luchie S.07/29/2019 00:16
leave them alone! they know how to take care of themselves.
Idi R.07/28/2019 15:00
And society will approve them as poor people🤔
Randy F.07/28/2019 12:41
He looks like a modern man