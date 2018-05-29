back

Red crabs are threatened by crazy ants

Population: 1843 people, and more than 40 million red crabs. 🦀 Welcome to Christmas Island.

05/29/2018 7:27 AM
13 comments

  • Daniel N.
    06/02/2019 14:42

    We ruin everything.

  • Fernando A.
    06/02/2019 14:25

    👍

  • Jada C.
    06/27/2018 22:00

    you driving rn but

  • Nelson T.
    05/31/2018 04:06

    Are they edible like dungenes crab or Alaska king crab? Maybe Rudi knows.I’ll make a call😀

  • Mitchell W.
    05/31/2018 02:46

    Are they edible?

  • Matt G.
    05/30/2018 04:15

    - your next holiday mate.

  • Irimia T.
    05/30/2018 03:50

    The "accidental introduction of bullshit ant" I hate you governments, law and order givers...I hope you go extinct as well!

  • Charlie C.
    05/29/2018 21:52

    Import some anteaters

  • Phill L.
    05/29/2018 21:01

    Are they edible?

  • Zeba P.
    05/29/2018 13:31

    look 1 on crabs ..

  • Nelly K.
    05/29/2018 13:17

    even more crabs than you have 😉 🦀

  • Marc B.
    05/29/2018 13:05

    dsl pas le choix 😂😂🦀🦀

  • Akhmedova A.
    05/29/2018 08:10

    красные крабики...😂🙈