Refugee Kids Overjoyed to See Their 1st Snowfall

Let it snow! These Eritrean kids were overjoyed to see their first-ever snowfall after immigrating to Canada — after 5 years in a refugee camp.
243 comments
Erkan K.03/31/2019 22:38
Çoçuklar bu dünyada sizin kadar dürüst insan görmedim ❤️❤️❤️
Joselin A.03/29/2019 02:22
Drrr
Mashhood G.03/27/2019 18:55
Luv you sir.
Tuhin S.03/27/2019 02:10
Your help makes us happy, and makes the world happy. The laughter of children really touches me. Thank you.
John B.03/26/2019 20:26
Send Canadian kids to Africa they will do the same with dust.
Md Z.03/24/2019 06:41
Thanks.
Bouhedda Y.03/23/2019 18:26
Je vous tire chapeau Canada Merci d'avoir donné de la joie et le bonheurs à c'est enfants 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
Nizam B.03/23/2019 15:13
Erstemal Schnee gesehen Kinder .❤
Must H.03/23/2019 15:01
Dean Martin song
Bulajar G.03/23/2019 14:53
American loyalty dog
Mohamed A.03/22/2019 17:50
We take in a million a year it’s enough. Thanks Canada
Arash W.03/21/2019 10:09
همي بچه سفيد نشده 😜😜
Kh E.03/18/2019 11:46
The subject is so simple America & her friends stolen all middle East from Afghanistan & Syria & Iraq & Yemen etc... kill them people and friends of America stolen Africa and make them so poor. .. and after that u see the harvest. ...
حسين ا.03/15/2019 22:02
So sweet!❤️ I wish somebody would zip up that baby’s coat before they catch a cold tho 😌
Oaili F.03/14/2019 17:53
F8
Shaik M.03/14/2019 10:47
Super sir
Suraaji Y.03/14/2019 08:24
We thankfull canada who are now resettling more refugees
Suraaji Y.03/14/2019 08:23
Wwwww apsolutely nice
Shailesh V.03/13/2019 13:56
भारत सरकार से आपके लिए एक महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी अभी देखें ... 👇🏻 👇🏻 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWToU7VgDdJ5Tlse_cJUuBA?sub_confirmation=1
Mohamed G.03/12/2019 22:52
انا حصلت على الفيسبوك الاسود 🌙🌠 ( Facebook Dark Mode ) خلال ثواني بدون تحميل أي برنامج , الأن يمكنك تفعيل الفيسبوك الأسود + ماسنجر بالمميزات الجديدة👍 بكل سهولة سارع من هنا >> https://youtu.be/Xy2dCmOXEns