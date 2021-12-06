back

Remembering Christopher Andrew Leinonen: A life lost at the Pulse shooting

“He was just so excited to be alive.” Five years ago, he was dancing under a disco ball when a terrorist opened fire... Remembering Christopher Andrew Leinonen, a life lost at the Pulse shooting.

06/12/2021 12:58 PM
