Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Exclusive Interview With Brut
What she wanted to become as a kid, the moment that changed her life and what Trump is doing right… Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talks to Brut. Exclusive interview by our journalist Sruthi Gottipati at the C40 Cities World Mayors Summit.
Inside her improbable rise to superstardom
What did you want to become when you were a kid? You said you’ve never wanted to join politics: Well, the first thing I ever remember wanting to be… Well when I was 4, I wanted to be an olympic swimmer. But the first real career I remember wanting to be was actually a scientist. I entered college as a premedical student, after winning some science competitions, some global science competitions, in high school. So, my first passion was medicine and science and then public health and community organizing. Your dad passed away when you were in college, he never got the chance to see your dramatic rise, what do you think he would’ve told you if he was here today?: Well he was a big, kind of jokester and he would prank and laugh a lot and so I think that he would find all this very amusing because he did very much instil somewhat stubborn ideals in me as a child and I think he would be very amused to find out where that has kind of led. I think he would be proud but he would probably make fun of me every once in a while too.
And are you happy now in your daily life of being a politician? What do you miss in your personal and professional life?: I am happy now. It is very overwhelming and I, quite literally, went from being an anonymous waitress to a very well-known politician almost overnight. And so that adjustment was very difficult and quite challenging even just from a logistical level. But, aside from that, the mission and the work that I do is something that I love and I gain a lot of meaning from it. So I’m quite happy now, but things that I miss… I miss, you know, kind of that anonymity, the ability to walk into a bar with some friends and hang out, and go to happy hour, go to my corner store in my sweatpants and things like that but I wouldn't trade it for the world.
Brut.
- 268.4k
- 1.3k
- 1.2k
926 comments
MD A.10/30/2019 19:39
Hi
P.J. F.10/30/2019 12:43
Goodbye libtwat trash. 🖕🤡
Jorge A.10/29/2019 19:39
Lurking Trump patsies trying to undermine AOC and the squad here is just pathetic.
Adam K.10/29/2019 04:28
Thank God for subtitles. Every time I listen to AOC for more than 15 seconds, my ears begin to bleed.
Peter V.10/26/2019 00:31
hello im stupid
Thoma S.10/23/2019 13:06
Spoken like a true socialist enjoy your last year in Congress bye bye
Kathy M.10/22/2019 16:52
She is a CLUELESS IDIOT who can not form an opinion on her own. Have you ever heard her talk with NO NOTES??? She is almost as bad as Greta Thunberg.
Kork V.10/22/2019 02:58
One termer. She's gonna be bartending again in 2021.
Edgar C.10/22/2019 02:33
You have to be one of dumbest person in government.
Virginia C.10/22/2019 02:15
🙄🙄🙄
Michael L.10/22/2019 02:14
She’s a joke!!
Mitchell K.10/22/2019 01:48
She’s idiot
Melissa L.10/22/2019 01:44
Huge difference between her speaking and trump.
Joanne G.10/22/2019 01:44
Bye!
Steve E.10/22/2019 01:42
I swear I’m gonna marry here someday! 😍 lol
Kristie D.10/22/2019 01:31
I need a beer bartender
Alberto T.10/22/2019 01:25
Really. Of all the talented intellectuals who actually have thoughts and actions on a daily basis of measurable accomplishments, this is who you’re promoting? Wow. Says a lot about your org. And enough reason for me to never support you. thats just sad as you can clearly see by the thread it’s just another open door to the mouthpiece for socialism. Simply pathetic.
Andrew G.10/22/2019 01:25
Gd jobs AOC don't let these haters spoil your rise to political stardom. If you read the comments is more about wishing they had the attention you are getting and will continue to receive....its orators such as you that people listen too regardless to you say...let not the naysayers be the voice when you are doing such a great...Hooah!
Omerta R.10/22/2019 01:17
Yep cant fix stupid
Adam K.10/22/2019 01:13
Her ancestors must be proud....🤣