back
Rewilding operation in the Netherlands
Creating artificial islands. That's how the Netherlands plans on bringing wildlife back in this lake.
12/19/2018 7:39 AM
- 20.3k
- 388
- 16
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
12 comments
Pegalee B.12/27/2018 03:53
Cooooolll idea..
ريم م.12/21/2018 11:50
Our initiative is in need of members from all over the world to share with us their experience and knowledge in animal welfare and help us to educate the Yemeni people on how to care for animals. If you are interested in assisting us in this cause, kindly click on the link below with a background on the initiative. (Salaam Initiative for Animal Welfare - Lahj) We would appreciate it if those who are passionate about this cause could join our efforts and be part of our page. We would also be honored if you attended our meetings. The success of this initiative depends greatly on the kindness of your hearts. In order to improve the conditions in our beloved country, we need to work hand in hand. The main objective of this initiative is to better the lives of our feral animals. Everyone can start in their own home and neighbourhood. Help us with your ideas and abilities. Comment and share this page so we can reach as many as possible. We also have a whatsapp group. Background on the initiative: We seek to educate children through the efforts of each person in their household. This can also be done through educating the children of your neighbourhood about the importance of caring for animals and that they have souls and feelings and that they were created to live in peace with us. In addition, we can teach children to build small homes from boxes or tires. Moreover, feeding these feral animals with whatever they have instead of throwing the food. The food can be put in a small container for the animals to eat and once they are done, it can be removed, so the neighbours will not be disturbed. We also would like it if you document your initiative so people can learn and be motivated to do the same for the wellbeing of our society. Should you require any more information, please do not hesitate to contact us. https://m.facebook.com/groups/191193351827160 https://m.facebook.com/groups/191193351827160 Dear Subject: Supporting the Salaam Initiative for Animal Welfare We hope this finds you well and we hope for continuous success. In reference to the subject of this letter, we aim from this initiative to educate and teach children to show compassion towards animal in order to spread love, coexistence and sympathy which will bring about the attention of adults as well. Our objective is to end violence against animals and treat those who have been subjected to injury and mistreatment as our apology to these helpless creatures. The objectives of this initiative are quite simple and do not cost much as you would see in the brochure attached. We request your assistance and support in funding and improving our initiative based on our needs. We attach our letter of these needs. Kindly accept our appreciation and gratitude. Sincerely yours, Suha Hasan
Jeannette H.12/20/2018 17:38
Oh those Dutch!
Marion K.12/20/2018 04:58
Terrific.
Sam J.12/19/2018 23:29
Give back to Earth as she has given to us for the last billion years
Brenda B.12/19/2018 23:22
These people are so smart--they don't talk, but do something.
Jim S.12/19/2018 20:03
i do love the dutch so very much
Josie R.12/19/2018 15:15
Messing with Mother-Nature is why we are in trouble in the first place!! and why the hell are they not rewilding the area the animals actually come from???
Logesh M.12/19/2018 14:06
God bless you Netherland ....u will stay till the end of this planet.... because u protecting the nature who those protect the nature god save them ..who those destroy the nature god will never ever save them .........this like project never will be happen in India ....to protect the nature .... immediately they put construction for apartment, industry,farm house ....
Ellen D.12/19/2018 12:44
wist jij dit?
Jan B.12/19/2018 12:07
Sush a great nation for a new kind of criminals...
Rosina G.12/19/2018 11:50
You are a Great Nation hope others will follow you so a BIG Thanks