Risks of floods are on the rise around the world
Could this kind of footage become more common with climate change? This is one of the predictions made by IPCC experts.
12/03/2019 5:28 PM
32 comments
Oliver F.12/07/2019 06:32
Cool music picture combination.
Mehbooba J.12/07/2019 06:28
You are right. Climate change will ruined whole the world. In future we must do about it.
Phoenix T.12/06/2019 16:46
Definitely
David H.12/04/2019 21:10
don't worry puny mortals, you will starve to death within following 20 years because nobody learnt from last fiasco just 500 years ago...climate change is your last problem ;-)
Jamal A.12/04/2019 12:12
Does décisions makers, live here in the world?
Hector V.12/04/2019 09:38
Mother Earth is warning us to take drastic measures to counter climate change right now.
Ian R.12/04/2019 08:58
World is changing Earth is cleaning itself Human with stain heart is the responsible for the change of the earth for the worse
Kevin K.12/04/2019 08:12
Mud streams dont happen more cos it rains more it happens more cos they keep cutting treed makes good money for our european governments , basicly cos there is no trees there is nothing to hold back the ground when it rains hard,besides heavy rains is nothing new
Becky K.12/04/2019 05:44
Climates been changing since time began.get over it
Bernadine T.12/04/2019 05:32
It's called nature. Stop the propaganda already.
Nancy D.12/04/2019 05:14
Respect Nature
Keith T.12/04/2019 05:00
So excited!
Louis M.12/04/2019 04:38
Wow what next
Carol H.12/04/2019 04:06
How about showing footage of flooding from years ago? They’re not a new phenomenon !
Joseph P.12/04/2019 04:01
Nonsense
Ne R.12/04/2019 04:00
This is very true.. yes this is written &nobody can stop but as human we can do something these are human errorsss.
Stefano C.12/04/2019 03:37
Where do u all think the melted ice is going ?
Cecilia P.12/04/2019 02:03
Alarming and scary
Maya M.12/04/2019 01:07
So climate change gas been happening for centuries of I'm right so nothing new right now...floods - it happened before ( few cities are under the sea ), melting ice - ice age, hmmm...seriously people, you want to change anything then better grow more trees rather than cutting them
John G.12/04/2019 01:07
Flash floods tend to be down to trees removed and hard areas as their replacement, not really a issue.