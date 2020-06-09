back
Russia declares emergency after Arctic oil spill
It's the largest ecological catastrophe to happen in the Arctic according to Greenpeace: 20,000 tons of oil leaked into a river near the city of Norilsk a few days ago…
09/06/2020 3:12 PM
And even more
- 2:43
Data centers: Three initiatives to reduce their footprint
- 3:00
Meaning and origins of the extinction symbol
- 3:20
Malawi: NGOs' longstanding fight against poaching in Kasungu National Park
- 3:02
SUVs are a major source of pollution
- 3:54
The life of Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim
- 2:24
Carbon quotas to reduce emissions in Lahti, Finland
30 comments
Jody S.07/08/2020 06:15
Bummer.
Christine F.07/05/2020 12:56
I think this was Russian mistake
Dana I.06/12/2020 16:10
🌎 hate humans!
Hope H.06/12/2020 09:10
Because of greed!
Sai S.06/12/2020 08:49
They Should Use Human hair and or Animal Fur to effectively and Efficiently clean the Oil Spill faster, https://youtu.be/l2Pll0V4HdM
Ryan F.06/11/2020 10:59
Yeah yeah , another oil spill, another fucking oil company, that will probably walk away with a slap on the wrist. These greedy companies need to be removed off the face of the earth and never to return, all they do is cause damage whilst making billions, it’s vile! They’ve damaged this planet a lot and the only justice for them I suppose is that the world is finally moving to greener technologies.
LOAN W.06/10/2020 23:53
Do you need an urgent loan to pay bills, set up a small scale and large scale business contact Loan lender Mr Mark on ([email protected] com) or whatsapp us on: +1 (909) 602-2508 Now, He is a great loan lender, I got my loan from him with just 2% interest rate. God bless Mr PEMBERTON GAVIN for is good will.
John Y.06/10/2020 21:39
This destruction of the earth has to stop worl wide.. All nations should make clean the earth 🌎 top priority... wish I was president clean earth would be my #1 mission.
Amanda E.06/10/2020 19:37
How many times can we allow accidents that cause catastrophic consequences to continue? At what point is it declared insanity and at what point do we accept responsibility in searching for and acting in ways that will not create such problems when accidents do occur?
Aarti B.06/10/2020 16:54
Wonderful ; what a terrible event!
Nadya S.06/10/2020 14:46
that's just terrible
Johnangel D.06/10/2020 14:31
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/04/world/europe/russia-oil-spill-arctic.html
Kahri S.06/10/2020 08:30
Ask Putin
James R.06/10/2020 05:47
Thanks a bunch, guys.
Heike N.06/10/2020 04:37
and than the onf
Ray M.06/10/2020 04:06
Humans especially those that don’t care about the environment keep ruining the earth.
Kris D.06/10/2020 03:32
Someone dropped the ball on that one.
Jothi K.06/10/2020 01:27
so sad...
Oceans A.06/09/2020 22:04
😡😡😡
Glenn C.06/09/2020 20:48
Shouldn't be there in the first place