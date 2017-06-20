back

Schwarzenegger calls out Trump

Schwarzenegger versus Trump: environment edition! The feud continues...

06/20/2017 12:00 AM
87 comments

  • Maria G.
    06/23/2017 08:44

    SHUT UP COME BACK LATER

  • Jim L.
    06/21/2017 22:50

    Screw you Arnold.

  • Bennitos G.
    06/21/2017 20:24

    WORST GOVERNORS EVER. HE SHOULD JUST SHUT UP AND KEEP MAKING GHETTO B MOVIES. AND I'M A REPUBLICAN.

  • Kristopher L.
    06/21/2017 19:59

    Now... "GET TO THE CHOPPA"

  • James C.
    06/21/2017 16:26

    Why couldn't he deliver lines that well when he was an actor

  • Daniel M.
    06/21/2017 14:58

    Arnold go home you are a waist to us

  • Trey W.
    06/21/2017 14:24

    Well the executive branch is the president so he does kinda make the decisions

  • Todd A.
    06/21/2017 11:50

    Yeah we are committed but not by spraying heavy metals and endothermic reactions in the sky jeez

  • Ranondo C.
    06/21/2017 10:36

    I sense alot of ballwashing

  • Pamela F.
    06/21/2017 09:51

    Thank you Arnold !

  • Al D.
    06/21/2017 09:16

    Hahahaaaaa cook some Austrian schnitzel you moron 😂😉

  • Eddie M.
    06/21/2017 08:38

    Trump admits he cheated on wives 1 and 2 btw. So please don't be hypocritical and bash someone for something your, seems lots because no-one on the right will be critical of any moves, has done.

  • Eddie M.
    06/21/2017 08:34

    He can't even speak English (the American language) how can he talk for the United states?? I mean they had to use subtitles. What I would hear so from my sooo many, way too many, my fellow south Carolinians because they have been essentially brain washed into disagreeing with anything any Democrat does, while I do not support Trump if he advocates for a trillion in influlsturure(Like he said) I would support him on it!!! rather than a trillion in corporate tax cuts... If he could make a great a better health care plan, rather have the right write one in secret I would support him on it... But he just says what ever will get the crowd he is in front of to cheer, and say/do the opposite later.

  • Alyssa B.
    06/21/2017 07:50

    Been here more than 40 years and his English is still trash.

  • Karen W.
    06/21/2017 06:41

    Arnie stick to acting dont meddle

  • David R.
    06/21/2017 05:13

    Amen

  • Eduardo G.
    06/21/2017 04:47

    I don't Trust Trump. I Trust and Faith for both GOD and Aliens

  • Abelardo S.
    06/21/2017 04:47

    Precidente y ...

  • Daniel A.
    06/21/2017 04:38

    Although Arnold has different views on this than I do , one thing I can appreciate how calm and respectful he is while sharing his opinion. Wish more people was like him .

  • Mary A.
    06/21/2017 04:30

    go home and screw you maid, dunce