Semi-wild horses on the Marquesas Islands, French Polynesia

Tahuata island offers a rare scenery: herds of semi-wild horses roaming free through the hills. \n\nWith The Explorers
jezebel _11/02/2019 05:51
hours or "even" days? it takes YEARS, or even lifetimes, to learn trust when your face is tied up.
Marvin C.07/04/2018 22:10
Simply Amazing ...!!!
Adrienne B.05/29/2018 16:18
😍
Chantel P.04/13/2018 04:52
When are we going here
Denise S.03/31/2018 04:34
mariaAlice
Shaubae V.03/29/2018 20:19
Im pretty sure the horses are safe and have a big island home but yeah not best way...I wonder what else does the owner do with these horses? Use them for labour, sell them, race them, mate them???
Robyn M.03/29/2018 16:53
.....💕
Sabrina G.03/29/2018 11:06
No the horse has blood on its face. This isn't honorable. It's cruel they are wild and should be left that way
Kayla W.03/29/2018 05:41
That isn't a way to start handling horses....that is incredibly stressful. if they have an owner than the easiest way for the horse is for them to grow up around people. A dewormer wouldn't hurt either.
Cody E.03/28/2018 22:57
wouldn't this place be cool to visit! 😁
Stefan S.03/28/2018 22:26
I wonder if this was how our earliest ancestors first domesticated horses..
Jordyn S.03/28/2018 18:46
can we go???
Cortny J.03/28/2018 17:23
s
Casey H.03/28/2018 17:19
Well, this is beautiful
Stephanie R.03/28/2018 11:09
Well this video was misleading. Thought there was actually wild horses untouched by humans...Don’t know why I thought that since we have taken ownership of every parcel of land and creature on this earth. ☹️
Leimomi P.03/28/2018 06:28
No waaaaaaay!!!
Heather G.03/28/2018 05:36
Jo’s h Grimm take me hereer
Amber H.03/27/2018 21:27
soooo cool !!
Russ S.03/27/2018 20:52
s
Kristopher V.03/27/2018 14:22
, your next vacation spot! Would be cool to see