Semi-wild horses on the Marquesas Islands, French Polynesia

Tahuata island offers a rare scenery: herds of semi-wild horses roaming free through the hills. With The Explorers

03/22/2018 8:10 AM
  • 174.3k
  • 110

Earth

44 comments

  • jezebel _
    11/02/2019 05:51

    hours or "even" days? it takes YEARS, or even lifetimes, to learn trust when your face is tied up.

  • Marvin C.
    07/04/2018 22:10

    Simply Amazing ...!!!

  • Adrienne B.
    05/29/2018 16:18

    😍

  • Chantel P.
    04/13/2018 04:52

    When are we going here

  • Denise S.
    03/31/2018 04:34

    mariaAlice

  • Shaubae V.
    03/29/2018 20:19

    Im pretty sure the horses are safe and have a big island home but yeah not best way...I wonder what else does the owner do with these horses? Use them for labour, sell them, race them, mate them???

  • Robyn M.
    03/29/2018 16:53

    .....💕

  • Sabrina G.
    03/29/2018 11:06

    No the horse has blood on its face. This isn't honorable. It's cruel they are wild and should be left that way

  • Kayla W.
    03/29/2018 05:41

    That isn't a way to start handling horses....that is incredibly stressful. if they have an owner than the easiest way for the horse is for them to grow up around people. A dewormer wouldn't hurt either.

  • Cody E.
    03/28/2018 22:57

    wouldn't this place be cool to visit! 😁

  • Stefan S.
    03/28/2018 22:26

    I wonder if this was how our earliest ancestors first domesticated horses..

  • Jordyn S.
    03/28/2018 18:46

    can we go???

  • Cortny J.
    03/28/2018 17:23

    s

  • Casey H.
    03/28/2018 17:19

    Well, this is beautiful

  • Stephanie R.
    03/28/2018 11:09

    Well this video was misleading. Thought there was actually wild horses untouched by humans...Don’t know why I thought that since we have taken ownership of every parcel of land and creature on this earth. ☹️

  • Leimomi P.
    03/28/2018 06:28

    No waaaaaaay!!!

  • Heather G.
    03/28/2018 05:36

    Jo’s h Grimm take me hereer

  • Amber H.
    03/27/2018 21:27

    soooo cool !!

  • Russ S.
    03/27/2018 20:52

    s

  • Kristopher V.
    03/27/2018 14:22

    , your next vacation spot! Would be cool to see