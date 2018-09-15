back
Sergio Lopez fights poaching in Africa
The life of ex-bodyguard Sergio Lopez was turned upside-down the day he saw a rhinoceros die in front of his very eyes. This is how he decided to act and fight poaching in Africa.
09/15/2018
18 comments
Debra S.09/17/2018 08:58
Bravo et Merci💕👏👏👏
Jenny M.09/17/2018 07:12
Amazing 💚
Diaz G.09/17/2018 00:59
Hola hablo español ,,,, lo siento mucho por los animales en extinción, una idea para cuidar a los rinocerontes, los cuidadores deberían de cortarle la punta o al menos 2 pulgadas de la punta , para deformar la, y así los cazadores no los maten por sus cuernos y que los rinocerontes lleguen a más años de vida.
Doris D.09/16/2018 05:51
What is the punishment for poachers? What do you do when you find them? This needs to be published also. Maybe if they think they may die, or get hard labor for 20 years they will let up also.
Doris D.09/16/2018 05:50
Keep up the good work. I wish I could have been there also.
Gavin G.09/15/2018 21:38
Cursed the poachers and traders. Voidoo style 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬
Sue K.09/15/2018 21:06
The minute the fucking Chinese stop demanding Rhino horn so that they can 'get it up" will be the minute this will stop. They are directly responsible for so much of this and it sickens me 😞
Aubrey W.09/15/2018 20:57
It's a shame 1.2 billion Africans don't give a shit....... It's always a white guy trying to save the world!
Rosina G.09/15/2018 17:07
Can we get more people to train i am sure Ladies could do this job Thank you
Cheryl T.09/15/2018 16:06
Wonderful!! I admire this so much!!
Aldmeri V.09/15/2018 14:27
If the moneys gone count me and a few buddies in.
Bill S.09/15/2018 13:26
Thank you!
Esjhey A.09/15/2018 11:50
kill those poacher! damn it!
Anna J.09/15/2018 10:42
Big respect for man!
Akemi N.09/15/2018 10:37
September 22nd rhinoceros day ❤
Carla R.09/15/2018 10:02
Just brilliant.....
Carla R.09/15/2018 10:01
RESPECT 😢😢😢
PaRo G.09/15/2018 09:01
Great, Let's carry on efforts