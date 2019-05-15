Sex Strikes Around the World
Actress Alyssa Milano called for a sex strike to protest anti-abortion laws — but it's not the first time sex strikes have been used to cause change. Here's a look of how they've worked around the world.
Sex strikes around the world
Georgia politics is one of several states in recent weeks that have passed legislation forbidding doctors from ending pregnancies when a heartbeat can be detected, which is roughly at six weeks.
“Our reproductive rights are being erased. Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy. JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back. I’m calling for a #SexStrike. Pass it on.”
Women are not guaranteed equal justice under the law of our Constitution. Alyssa Milano called for a sex strike in protest of Georgia's anti-abortion law. But it’s not the first-time sex strikes have been used to protest against policies.
In 1997, General Manuel Bonnet, a Colombian Military officer, called for a sex strike among the wives of paramilitaries, guerrillas, drug traffickers, to achieve a ceasefire in Colombia.
A group of women organized a week-long sex strike in 2009, to call on politicians to reform the country in Kenya.
In 2003, Leymah Gbowee and Women of Liberia Mass Action for Peace organized a sex strike to end Liberia’s brutal civil war. In desperation, they added the sex strike. It led to peace in Liberia and the election of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the country's first female head of state.
In 2008, in Naples, a group of women called “Se Spari, Niente Sesso" (after effect “If you shoot, no sex”) pledged not to have sex if their men shoot off dangerous fireworks on New Year's Eve in Italy.
The Philippines in 2011, women in rural Mindanao imposed a several-week-long sex strike to end fighting between their two villages.
Taking a break from sex through activism to fight for your rights isn’t the only thing Milano calls for in her op-ed piece, as she urged readers to also support the organizations and individuals working courageously on the front lines to fight for reproductive justice and abortion access.
Brut.
- 56.7k
- 306
- 206
169 comments
Barkat J.06/02/2019 14:59
Xxx
Bobby D.05/31/2019 23:06
When you are so woke that you think abstinence is the way to teach the religious right a lesson. LOL SMDH
Natale A.05/31/2019 21:13
Go on strike. Means nothing to anyone..
Nathan F.05/31/2019 19:54
We don't want or need what elitists are selling.
Kevin S.05/31/2019 11:53
Sounds like a Seinfeld episode... Jerry: so what you’re telling me is, you’re going on a strike of “no sex” to protest anti-abortion laws?.... Elaine: Umm, yeah that’s the idea... Jerry: So if you’re not having irresponsible sex, what’s the need to have an abortion??....... see you’re not having sex...therefore you are not getting pregnant by some random guy and there’s no need for an abortion...... but if you’re going on Tinder or have sex with some random guy, why not drink responsibly and use the proper preventive protection methods of birth control or safe sex”........... Elaine: I AM A WOMAN IT IS MY CHOICE Jerry: so that means, you want to go out, have unprotected sex, with a random guy, and you WANT to get pregnant so you CAN have an abortion just because you have the choice to?..........
Curtis T.05/31/2019 11:48
Hahaha what a joke 😂
Jack C.05/31/2019 06:00
OK LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT !! these woman (MOSTLY GAY- TRANS OR SUPPORTERS OF) are going on a sex strike ?
Karen W.05/31/2019 02:30
I am a Democrat, feminist, and fan of Samantha Micelli, lol...but she did not come up with this idea...Bill Maher did. It was the day after he called for Melania to strike against trump that she came out with this.
Bryan G.05/31/2019 01:29
I'm a Republican and some things are between the man that woman the doctor in God..if an ideology is going to be pushed on to me then I no longer have to care about ideology being pushed down the others.. the good old boy who thinks gay people immigrants Jewish people whatever else group deserves a pair price I no longer have to care about it makes things very simple
Joseph S.05/30/2019 20:59
This scag needs to stfu already
Tim R.05/30/2019 19:28
WTF is wrong with this country?? On one hand liberals believe it is immoral to kill someone who has been convicted of murdering another human being, but aborting a live child should be a woman's right.. Someone please explain to me how this is right,
Paul W.05/30/2019 18:38
Nobody want her stink trench...
Kimberly D.05/30/2019 18:25
So sorry I'm not cutting sex off from my man... I love my husband to much and we enjoy it....
Jeff D.05/30/2019 17:04
Not sponsored by Tony Danza..
Brian S.05/30/2019 16:59
If they did the strike, the whole argument wouldn’t be necessary....
Walt S.05/30/2019 16:49
She will never be the boss. 😂
Ruth S.05/30/2019 08:55
So let’s say this actually works and all of us ladies abstain. Then what? The men folk all call the politicians and complain and the votes are changed? Really? Because all of us complaining about high taxes hasn’t worked. Money is a big motivator too.
BoB H.05/30/2019 06:59
who cares what Actress Alyssa Milano has to say. Seriously?WTF
Shawn B.05/30/2019 05:56
Sex strike removes the need for abortion.. HAHAHA
Chris R.05/30/2019 05:31
Idiot