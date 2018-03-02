back
Seychelles is protecting the environment to pay off its debts
Some countries have sealed an interesting deal to pay off their debts.
03/02/2018 7:49 AM
- 97.1k
- 1.9k
- 47
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
28 comments
Romain G.03/07/2018 20:58
Nico Blop l’instru tu rajoutes un drummer elle est nrv
Nick M.03/07/2018 18:32
!
Paula C.03/07/2018 17:20
<3
Kino F.03/07/2018 15:56
Javier G. Herrera
Ni S.03/07/2018 15:32
ajmo!
Mišo S.03/07/2018 15:06
Zar i ti, sine Brute?
James S.03/07/2018 12:35
Wish I could go look after my local stream in exchange for my mortgage an other debts.
Filipe S.03/07/2018 12:31
this is interesting as fuck
Zac K.03/07/2018 11:16
Femi Keeling 👍🏼
Marcel d.03/07/2018 10:38
Clever move
Eleanna Z.03/07/2018 09:41
να ταγκαρω τον τσιπρα;
Brandon W.03/07/2018 08:59
Sven Borghart
Tony K.03/07/2018 07:44
👏👏👏👏❤
Louise K.03/07/2018 07:08
Wow!!
Darko V.03/07/2018 06:14
Debt to who?
GaRima K.03/07/2018 05:53
lets go to Seychelles😍
Nikolovski B.03/07/2018 02:41
BRAVO FOR THE ACTION BUT WHY THE HELL THEY HAVE A DEBT WHEN THERE IS NO INDUSTRY NOTHING IS THERE EXCEPT HOTELS AND LUXURY RESORTS FOR SURE THEY ARE ALL INTERNATIONAL WHICH PUMP ALL THE MONEY OUT OF THEIR COUNTRY (SEYCHELLES) AND YOU ARE SHITTING HERE HOW THEY DONATED A 1 MILLION OR RAISE 21 MILLION.... WHERE ARE THE MONEY FROM TOURISM....
Lydia M.03/07/2018 02:21
Brazil
Aäron P.03/07/2018 00:23
Who are we even in debt to? We owe a fictitious bank something that isn’t even real, just numbers on a computer screen used to control the masses.
Νικηφόρος Μ.03/06/2018 21:42
Αλέξης Τσίπρας