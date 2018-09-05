back

She's lighting up the runway

She was bullied and ridiculed for her dwarfism growing up — but now she's lighting up the runway and making waves in the modeling world. 🙌

09/05/2018 5:01 PM
Brut. Originals

1930 comments

  • Danko C.
    10/01/2019 02:12

    She look hella fine to me. 😍😍💯

  • Annie L.
    10/01/2019 01:19

    Just beautiful!! Some good advice

  • Mia J.
    09/30/2019 13:03

    Love her confidence and her smile...u go girl Ure beautiful

  • Bobbie P.
    09/28/2019 19:45

    Beautiful inside and out , big , small , short or tall , if you have a beautiful heart and mind as well as spirit , it shows on the outside, so work it girl , you are very inspiring!!!!

  • Heidi W.
    09/28/2019 13:49

    Girl you are so beautiful

  • Kendra L.
    09/28/2019 03:48

    Yass Queen 👑

  • Caitlyn R.
    09/27/2019 23:10

    Absolutely gorgeous! ❤️

  • Courtney C.
    09/27/2019 22:16

    Love it😍😍

  • Crystal W.
    09/27/2019 02:35

    You are beautiful inside and out..such a beauty!!👏🥰

  • Sheldon W.
    09/27/2019 02:14

    Your beautiful dont ever forget that! My wife said your beautiful too

  • Casey C.
    09/26/2019 15:55

    she overcame with positivity & self motivation! 😍

  • Victoria B.
    09/26/2019 03:50

    She is so pretty!!!

  • Corey S.
    09/25/2019 22:39

    Beautiful

  • Madison A.
    09/25/2019 04:06

    She really pretty so the other girls were just jealous hun

